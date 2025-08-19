Haley Cavinder & Dak Prescott’s Fiancée Drop ‘Cowboy Pillows’ To Lead Cowboys WAGs

Cowboys WAGs drop viral “Cowboy Pillows" video, stealing spotlight prior to the start of the regular season.

The betting markets aren't high on the Dallas Cowboys this season. They've projected a bad season for "America's Team" with a regular season win total line of just 7.5.

Dak Prescott isn't going to see the field in the preseason and Micah Parsons' contract negotiations are still a mess after the pass-rushing star requested a trade.

On paper, it appears as if that projection is going to play out in Dallas. But all of that came before the video Haley Cavinder shared on Tuesday.

The video posted shows a tight locker room as the regular season approaches. The WAGs are on the same page.

This is far from the picture of an outsider that was painted when she debuted her new boobs during a training camp visit a couple of weeks ago.

Haley isn't just an influencer who happens to be Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson's fiancée. She's one of the girls. Week 2 of the preseason proved that.

This Cowboy Pillows content proves the Dallas Cowboys WAGs are locked in

This is why the reps in the preseason are so valuable. It's not just about trying to make a spot on a roster. It's about chemistry and forming a bond among teammates.

Haley is making the most of her preseason reps. She spent time in a suite with Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, and the two broke out "Cowboy Pillows" content with a few more of the Dallas WAGs.

Look who is front and center. That's QB1 and TE1. Is this sort of content going to add to the team's win total this season? It's hard to say.

The NFL season is a long one with a lot of ups and downs.

Injuries can change everything in the blink of an eye. What I can say about the Cowboy Pillows preseason dance routine is this, it won't add to the loss column.

The Dallas Cowboys WAGs are locked in even if the team isn’t.