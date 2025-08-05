Cavinder Twins & Their New Additions Popped Up On The West Coast This Weekend At Cowboys Training Camp

The Cavinder Twins slowly introduced their new boobs last month after going under the knife for some content-focused enhancements. Over the weekend it was time for Hanna and Haley and their new additions to hit the road.

They headed out to the West Coast and stepped on the content accelerator while they were at it. The time had come for the influencers to give a more formal introduction to the new additions. A debut of sorts if you will.

The Cavinder Twins even made their way out to Oxnard, California for an appearance at the Dallas Cowboys training camp. They felt it was time and their new boobs were ready for the big stage.

This has been a big off-season for the two, especially Haley, who got engaged to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson a few months ago. Basketball is behind them, they're obviously thinking about their future in the content game, which is all about timing.

It was time to mix it up. It was time to head out West to training camp, and it was time to put the rest of the Cowboys WAGs on notice.

The Cavinder Twins popped up at Cowboys training camp then put their new additions to work

This trip was also a business trip for Hanna and Haley. It wasn’t all about boob debuts and sideline pictures at training camp, although that is important for the brand too.

It was time to start getting some return on their investments with content, content, and more content. It's safe to assume the recovery break is over.

Speaking of investments, the Cowboys recently made one in Ferguson by signing the former fourth-round pick back in 2022 to a four-year extension.

His new deal is worth $52 million and includes a $12 million signing bonus. Talk about having yourself an off-season. My man, Jake Ferguson, had himself an off-season.

Is that going to translate into the regular season? How could it not? He's engaged, he's got a new contract, and his influencer fiancée is showing up at training camp to establish the mood heading into the season.