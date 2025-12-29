Gwyneth Paltrow Knows How She Wants To Go, Given A Month To Live She Would Spend It Having 'A Lot Of Sex'

Just when you thought Gwyneth Paltrow couldn’t get any more relatable after her tales of diarrhea and the damage it did to a friendship, here she is at 53 talking about how she'd spend the last days of her life given the chance.

I'm sure she'd mend fences with people who have fallen out of her life, except for that diarrhea guy. I think he's probably burned that bridge permanently. It's hard to get over a fecal-related tragedy. She would also hit the sheets. Hard.

No, not for sleep. She'd hit the sheet for sex and tons of it. That's how the actress wants to go out and who among us doesn’t?

When asked about how she would spend her final days if she was given a month to live, reports The Sun, Paltrow said, "I'd have a lot of sex. A lot."

Perhaps she's drawing some inspiration from her important work in the movie Marty Supreme alongside ­Timothee Chalamet. She had a ton of sex scenes with the 30-year-old for that role. So many that she can't stop talking about it.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Return to Hollywood Comes With Fewer Rules

Paltrow said of her return to making movies after several years away from her craft, "I did enjoy it. It was really, really fun… I mean, there’s a lot of making out and a lot of, you know, there’s a few sex scenes and that kind of thing."

If you enjoy the movie, which I can honestly say I'll probably never see, you have her 21-year-old daughter Apple to thank. It was Apple who urged her mom to take the role and have a ton of sex scenes with that smooth SOB Chalamet.

There's a good chance a younger Paltrow wouldn’t have taken the role. She was much more selective about sex scenes than she is now and refused to do one with Ethan Hawke back in the 90s for the film Great Expectations.

She was to receive oral sex and couldn’t do that to her old man, saying, "I was like, ‘Oh my god, my father’s going to have a heart attack."

That's not the sort of thing she wanted her dad and grandfather to see back then. Times have changed, however. Paltrow is older and wiser. What once she didn’t want her dad and grandfather seeing, she doesn’t care if her kids see it now.