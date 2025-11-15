Diarrhea Disaster At Gwyneth Paltrow’s Mansion Reportedly Ends In Friendship Fallout

You'll be on Team Paltrow after this one (if you can believe that)...

Prepare yourself: I think you're about to find yourself agreeing with Gwyneth Paltrow about something…

I know. I couldn't believe it either.

Back in 2024, Paltrow faced one of the most horrific moments of her entire life… her social life, but still.

There's really no way to ease into this, so here it goes: apparently, a gathering got a little out of hand. So out of hand, that one guest at her $5.4 million mansion in the Hamptons left their guest room covered in diarrhea.

Covered.

This incident has been shrouded in mystery — and surely more than a few cans of Febreze — ever since, but now we've got some more details.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the person responsible for turning that guest room into a bigger horror show than the bathroom of a truck stop Taco Bell was Derek Blasberg, a writer and socialite who is reportedly friendly with the Kardashians and Jeff Bezos.

Now, accidents happen, but here's the issue: according to the report, Blasberg immediately left the scene of the incident without even offering to rent a carpet cleaner from the grocery store.

Paltrow, understandably, was not happy, with one insider saying she has cut Blasberg out of her inner circle.

"The friendship is barely there and will not be what it once was because, for the lack of a better word, the fallout took its toll," the insider said. "Anger and embarrassment turned into disappointment when no apologies were given."

Whoa! He didn't even apologize?!

You've got to apologize after that. In fact, you have to do more than just verbally apologize if you redecorate someone's Hamptons mansion that way. You have to at least buy an apology card and stick a Texas Roadhouse gift card in it.

Maybe add something at the end of the apology like, "…I hope someday we can all laugh about this."

Not doing that is poor form.

I can't believe it, but I'm staunchly on Team Paltrow on this one.

If someone ruins a bedroom at my Hamptons mansion like that and doesn't at least say they're sorry or offer to get some of the stubborn stains out with a Mr. Clean Magic Eraser and some elbow grease, then they're out.

That's more than fair.