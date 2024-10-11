Gretchen Whitmer Stars In A Wild Dominatrix-esque Doritos Video For Harris-Walz

Is Gretchen Whitmer conspiring with Kamala Harris to throw the 2024 Presidential election?

Big Gretch, Michigan's governor who wasn't exactly shown love during the 2024 NFL Draft in downtown Detroit, appeared in a viral video this week that has raised a few eyebrows.

While appearing on MSNBC columnist Liz Plank's podcast, the politician agreed to feed Plank a Dorito in a scene straight out of a COVID-mask wearing blue-haired lesbian fantasy.

Again, the woman wearing the Harris-Walz camo hat is in charge of Michigan right now. She's literally feeding a Dorito to plank while insinuating viewers are about to watch a VHS of "Where The Boys Ain't."

Between Kamala appearing on Howard Stern, drinking a Miller High Life on Colbert and appearing on "Call Her Daddy," to this bit between Whitmer and Plank, it certainly has been an interesting week for the Harris campaign and its need to win over the suburban woman vote.

In a statement provided to Fox News Digital, Whitmer's team explained the dominatrix-esque video.

"The governor’s social media is well known for infusing her communications with pop culture. This popular trend has been used by countless people, including Billie Eilish, Kylie Jenner, and Stephen Colbert, and the fact that people are paying attention to a video promoting President Biden’s CHIPS Act proves it’s working," Whitmer's press office said.

"Republicans want to distract from the fact that Democrats have invested billions of dollars into local economies to create a record number of jobs and bring supply chains back from overseas, while Donald Trump’s policies would kill these jobs and send them back to China."

What the hell did I just read? A 53-year-old governor feeding a woman on her knees a Doritos chip is bringing awareness to the CHIPS Act?

More like bringing awareness to lesbian porn and turning the blue-haired lesbians into a hot mess, right Gretch?

These fools can't go away soon enough.