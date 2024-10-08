Kamala Harris' Sex Podcast Appearance Hit With Brutal Comments

People are tearing apart Kamala Harris' appearance on "Call Her Daddy."

The current Vice President and Democrat nominee for President recently appeared on Alex Cooper's sex/relationship podcast.

Why did Harris sit down with Cooper? It's clearly a play to reach young female voters. Will it work? That remains to be seen, but overall, it was a pretty boring and vanilla interview.

However, the reactions are anything but boring and vanilla.

Kamala Harris' "Call Her Daddy" appearance trolled on YouTube.

Cooper shared a short clip from the interview of the two discussing abortion on the show's YouTube page, and the comments are absolutely ruthless.

Check out some below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Who all just came here for the comments? lol

Selective service is required for all men to sign up for. Millions of American men have died forcibly at the hands of government.

Been scrolling and reading for 20 minutes and not a single positive comment.

I CANNOT BELIEVE THEY LEFT THE COMMENTS OPEN HAHAHAHA

The comments did not disappoint. Cant believe how tone deaf this interview is.

Thank you comment section for restoring my faith in humanity!

I paused this video so it wouldn’t count as a play. Here for the comments.

This podcast helped me see what is and can be when we are not burdened by what is or has been

That's crazy that this woman has been in the government and doesn't even know about the selective service system.

Look guys, i grew up in a middle class neighborhood.....

8k upvotes vs. 31k downvotes. What does that tell you? This is a clown world, and these two are great examples of this.

The podcast viewership and rating going forward have been "Unburdened by what has been"

I can’t even finish this haha

did i just fall out of the coconut tree

I think an opportunity was missed. She could have asked Kamala her favourite flavour of ice cream. That would have won over the entire Biden fan base.

Word salad is what this entire interview is. If you’re voting for Kamala, you need help.

I feel dumber after watching this. I am now burdened by what I have watched!!!!

I am not even an American and I am happy to see the comment section in agreement about this person.

My lawn mower has a stuck open carburetor and it still never backfires as bad as this interview!

I grew up in a middle class family, fell out of a coconut tree and have been unburdened by what has been. TRUMP 2024

I scrolled through a lot of the comments, and didn't see a single positive one that really stood out. It's just comment after comment crushing Harris and Cooper.

Apparently, people didn't enjoy seeing Kamala Harris on a sex/relationship podcast, especially given the fact people are still recovering from Hurricane Helene.

Did you listen to Kamala Harris' "Call Her Daddy" appearance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com. I'm curious to hear your thoughts! What we do know is the comments have been ruthless.