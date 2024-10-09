Kamala Harris Goes Full Cringe With Awkward Beer Stunt: WATCH

Vice President Kamala Harris drinks beer just like everyone else!

Harris continues to campaign as she battles Donald Trump for the White House, and the Democrat nominee for POTUS is currently on a media blitz.

The decision comes amid concerning internal poll numbers. The strategy of doing a bunch of media is certainly a pivot from the days of her campaign mostly hiding her.

Is it working? That remains to be seen, but what we know for sure is that it's led to some cringe and awkward moments. We now have a new one to add to the list.

Kamala Harris drinks beer with Stephen Colbert.

Fresh off trying to convince people she has a Glock she takes to the range (an obvious campaign talking point to connect with regular dudes), she's now trying to convince people she likes cold beer. Guns and beer! What's not to love?

Harris appeared Tuesday night on Stephen Colbert's show, and they decided to crack open some beers. Her beer of choice?

Miller High Life.

I wonder if the fact the beer is popular with working class people in *checks notes* the critically important swing state of Wisconsin factored into her drink choice.

You can watch it below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

First off, I don't believe for a single second Kamala Harris - a San Francisco liberal - is a casual fan of Miller High Life.

Miller High Life - a great beer - is the kind of drink you see factory workers in rural Wisconsin drinking. How do I know? Because I grew up among those people and saw it all the time.

You know how many times I've seen someone order a Miller High Life since moving to Washington, D.C.? Once, and it was me at a bar that no longer exists. People on the coasts don't drink Miller High Life, and upper class people like Kamala love sticking their noses in the air at the cheap mass-produced cheap beer us true working class people drink. Whether it's Natty Light, Busch Light or Miller High Life, good luck finding coastal elitists enjoying any of them.

She's not fooling anyone with her folksy "I have a Glock and I drink cheap beer!" shtick. It's beyond cringe.

As someone noted in the replies, Elizabeth Warren already tried this beer shtick and it was every bit as awkward and cringe back then as it is now.

A couple of the reactions are also gold. Many people aren't taking this seriously, and I don't blame them.

On behalf of all working class people and people actually from Wisconsin where this beer is popular, I'd like to formally reject this cringe attempt to connect with regular people. It didn't land and it was just awkward. Stick to your fancy wine and leave the cold domestic beers to those of us who have actually earned them. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com if you agree.