Golf Influencer Karin Hart Welcomed Hurricane Milton By Hitting A Golf Ball In Her Bikini

Some people in Florida chose to ride out Hurricane Milton as it made landfall on Wednesday night. One of those who did was golf influencer Karin Hart, who calls St. Petersburg home.

She took a more sane approach to riding out the storm than did the one-legged man by the name Lieutenant Dan who went viral before, during, and after the storm hit by riding it out in a 20-foot fishing boat.

Karin appears to have taken shelter in the comfort of a home, not tied to a dock in the water. But that doesn’t mean she stayed inside the entire day waiting for the worst of the hurricane to arrive.

She took the opportunity to welcome the beginning of the storm by checking "playing golf in a hurricane" off her bucket list. She grabbed a trusty string bikini, a golf club, and a ball, then headed out in the storm to make it happen.

After a near disaster - Karin almost slipped and fell on the front porch - to start, she checked the wind then teed up a shot. The last thing she wanted to do was ruin her swing playing in the rain, so she made sure her swing mechanics were on point before letting it rip.

Golf influencer Karin Hart checked playing golf in a hurricane off her bucket list

The club went flying, but her mission was accomplished. Check off golf in a hurricane from the bucket list.

She captioned her efforts, "Looks like I can check "playing golf in a hurricane" off my bucket list… 🙃⛳️ A moment of fun in the midst of staying safe & praying everyone being affected by #HurricaneMilton 🙏🏼 Once this passes I will be helping relief efforts with my crew @anchorsnonprofit."

After the hurricane made its way through the area, Karin took to her Instagram Story to let everyone know that she was home and safe.

She then did as she said and directed people to a relief fund to help out with all that will be needed to recover from the storm.

She wrote, "The storm is over, but this journey for our community is just beginning. Please consider donating to @anchorsnonprofit disaster relief fund."

The people in Florida are different. Karin welcomed the storm in her bikini, checked an item off her bucket list, then had everything lined up to help out with the relief efforts.