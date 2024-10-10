Hurricane Milton Shreds Roof At Tropicana Field in Scary Scene at St. Petersburg: VIDEO

Hurricane Milton destroyed the roof of Tropicana Field late Wednesday night as the St. Petersburg area braces 90+ mph winds and devastating storm-like conditions.

FOX Weather relayed video showing multiple panels torn from the roof of Tropicana Field, the home of the MLB's Tampa Bay Rays, by ravenous gusts of wind.

The New York Times reported that over 1.6 million Floridians lost power due to Hurricane Milton.

WATCH:

The Wednesday night broadcast of the Padres and Dodgers showcased the damage from the Category 5 storm at St. Pete's.

Additional reporting has confirmed that no injuries occurred at the scene. Concerns about safety arose from earlier reports (via WESH2) that Tropicana Field had been turned into a staging area for first responders ahead of Hurricane Milton's landfall.

After Hurricane Helene, the Rays noted that the venue was not used as a shelter for civilians.

