'Lieutenant Dan' Survives Hurricane Milton In 20-Foot Boat

In the ultimate ‘Florida man’ story, a local man with one leg who goes by the nickname ‘Lieutenant Dan’ showed Hurricane Milton who was boss after he waited out the storm on his 20-foot boat in Tampa, Florida.

Florida men are built differently, and so are their boats!

As the Category 4 storm came barreling through, the local man that lives on his small fishing boat began going viral as word got around about what he was doing. His argument for why he was choosing not only to not evacuate, but to stay ON HIS small vessell? "Boats float."

Makes sense to me!

HURRICANE MILTON KNOCKED OUT POWER FOR MILLIONS

Shortly before things got REALLY bad and the full strength of Hurricane Milton made landfall, Tampa police came by Lt. Dan's boat to urge him to be smart and leave for a shelter. Dan refused even though the police warned him that they wouldn't be around to help him should he heed it.

"The boat floats," Dan told the officers. "That's the whole thing. If there's water on the outside of the boat, the boat will go up with the water and down with the water."

Hours later, as 3+ million currently sit with no power and dangerous flooding streets have engulfed many of the Gulf Coast cities, some people went to check in on Dan to see if his boat made it.

And he did. That SOB really survived on his fishing boat while the Hurricane was so forceful it even blew the roof off of the Tampa Bay Rays Tropicana Field!

Just an unbelievable story as one-legged Lt. Dan defied all the odds - almost like Forrest Gump himself did throughout his life!