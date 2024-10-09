Florida Man 'Lieutenant Dan' Riding Out Hurricane Milton On A Fishing Boat Unless Invited To Stay With A Woman

A Florida man who goes by the nickname "Lieutenant Dan," among others, is going viral as Hurricane Milton approaches his state. The reason is that he plans on riding out the Category 4 storm in his fishing boat.

Multiple videos of Lieutenant Dan aka Joe Sea have received millions of views on the TikTok page of a TikToker by the name of Tampa Terrence. The videos feature Lieutenant Dan, who has one leg, on his fishing boat discussing his plans for riding out the hurricane.

Not even the Tampa Police could convince him to seek shelter and evacuate the area. In one of the clips, the Tampa man reveals the only way he'll leave his boat behind for a motel room. That's if a woman invites him and plans to stay.

Talk of a possible 20-foot storm surge doesn't have Lieutenant Dan worried at all. He responded by pointing out that his boat floats and keeping it afloat is the key to riding the storm out.

"It could be 120, it doesn't matter. The boat floats," he said. "That's the whole thing. If there's water on the outside of the boat, the boat will go up with the water and down with the water."

Lieutenant Dan seems very confident that he'll be able to ride out Hurricane Milton in his fishing boat

I'm no expert on the matter, but it sounds to me like it's not as easy as he's making it out to be. Despite that, he's determined to ride it out. He doesn’t want to be put up in a hotel, motel or Holiday Inn.

Although he does reveal the only way he would accept a motel room. He said, "Listen, the only way I'm gonna go to a motel room is if a woman invites me, and she's gonna stay."

That's the only way he's going to part ways with his boat. Short of that happening, and as of a couple of hours ago, that hasn't happened, the Florida man will be in his boat when the hurricane hits.

Best of luck to Lieutenant Dan. He has the look of a man who has seen some things in his day. Let's hope he's able to ride out Hurricane Milton successfully.