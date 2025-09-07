Bri Teresi Hangs Onto Summer With Both Hands, Model Katie Kearney Pops Up Out Of Nowhere & Gold Digger Cam

Bri Teresi drops by from Spain in a red hot bikini as she firmly hangs onto what's left of summer with both hands.

It's time to address Penn State's dominant 2-0 start to the season after another win over another strong opponent

Here are the facts: Penn State is currently ranked No. 2 in the country and after Saturday's dominant performance against Florida International University, the Nittany Lions are also 2-0 to start the season.

Last week, some of you took exception to me lumping Penn State in with teams like Texas and Ohio State who aren’t afraid to schedule actual competition for Week 1.

Penn State football

- Eric B writes:

You’re kidding! Penn State plays 3-10 Nevada, FIU, and FCS Villanova with no non conference power 4 schools on their schedule . They play Big Ten juggernauts UCLA (lost to Utah 43-10) and Northwestern ( 23-3 losers to non power 4 Tulane). So much for 9 horseshit conference games. Wouldn’t Penn State-Utah or another power team be more of an indication of Penn State being a college football contender than those 5 games?

Most Big Ten teams schedule schools like this and use their 9 conference games as an excuse for scheduling cupcakes. The Big Ten doesn’t have in state rivalries (other than Iowa) between different power 4 schools such as Florida-Florida State, Georgia-Georgia Tech, Kentucky-Louisville, South Carolina-Clemson, and Oklahoma-Oklahoma State.

Rather than the BigTen and The NY Times insisting on 9 conference games for power 4 conferences, I think 8 conference games and REGULAR season intersectional games (nonCFP bowl games don’t count) between power 4 teams would give a clearer picture of conferences ability. The CFP is a joke steered by biased media and the Big Ten conference that ultimately regressed college football back to the 1980’s. I wouldn’t vote for a school (like Penn State) that doesn’t play a non conference game against a power 4 team as a top 25 team. Surely, they can find a power 4 school to play when you have at least a couple of cupcakes in your conference schedule.

Thanks for allowing me to vent. I’ve loved college football since grammar school in the early 1960’s. I’m appalled at what’s happening and I hate the NY Times.

Penn State Nevada?

- Michael F writes:

Sean Joe,

How can you compare Ohio State v Texas to Penn State v Nevada? Nevada has never been ranked in the top ten, was a powerful D1Aa school a generation plus ago and has no wins against top five opponents since beating #4 Boise State back in 2008. Nevada was a patsy for the Nittany Lions/Sandusky Pedophile Enablers.

My bias: Penn State should have received the same treatment SMU suffered in the mid 1980’s ("death sentence") for covering up the horrible behaviors of Jerry Sandusky.

Otherwise I’ve no bones to pick and acknowledge spot on analysis and top tier performance from you this morning in SCREENCAPS.

Regards

Michael F

Sunday morning column

- Kent writes:

From your Sunday morning column: "The turn away from cupcakes for the first few games is great for the game. Props to teams like Texas, Ohio State and Penn State."

Tell me you were including PSU tongue in cheek!

Here is PSU’s non-conference slate (rankings per The Athletic):

Nevada was ranked before the season at #122 of 136.

FIU at #123 of 136.

Villanova is FCS.

Simply cannot get worse than that non-conference slate.

SeanJo

All of this despite being familiar with my work, which can sometimes be a touch sarcastic, and the fact that I later wrote in last Sunday's Screencaps, "No. 2 Penn State dominated Nevada, and we learned absolutely nothing because, as much as I want to pretend like it wasn’t a cupcake to open the season, it absolutely was."

Here's the reality of Penn State's current situation. They've played nobody and won't play anyone until September 27, when Oregon pays a visit to Happy Valley.

Penn State shouldn’t be ranked No. 2 until James Franklin proves he can beat good teams. But here we are, they're 2-0 and have another powerhouse of a football program (I'm joking) in Villanova to get through before they play Oregon.

The Nittany Lions do deserve some credit they didn’t fall victim to one of my favorite things in all of sports, the unranked opponent taking down a Top 25 team. There were a few of those this weekend.

No. 17 SMU lost at home 48-45 to unranked Baylor. No. 13 Florida lost at home on a last-second field goal to unranked South Florida. And No. 12 Arizona State was handed a 24-20 loss on the road by Mississippi State.

Those are always fun and watching a team like Florida take one of these losses in a game they're supposed to win fairly easily only adds to the enjoyment.

Caps 8/31--Tatis Jr

- Chris in NE writes:

Hey Sean,

Great job as always on 'Caps. Really nice gesture by Tatis Jr on that batting practice hit. Can we just talk about what a pathetic effort it was by the kid. He had a freaking glove and missed it! Then he gets rewarded for being unathletic. Pathetic.

SeanJo

I threw it in hoping that someone would notice. I'm not a fan of Tatis, but I thought the same thing about the kid. It's participation trophy culture at its finest.

Grilling on Labor Day

- Gen X Warren M writes:

Hey SeanJo,

Hope you had a wonderful birthday! My wife and I are watching college football (UNC Belichicks with coach JorDON) and grilling up some bacon cheeseburgers. Believe it or not, the cheese and bacon are in the burgers (thanks, Publix!).

Keep up the great work!

SeanJo

Gen X Warren, you enjoyed what turned into a disastrous debut for Bill Belichick the perfect way. The grill was going and the bacon cheeseburgers while watching the Tar Heels get torched had to hit the spot.

I asked and you delivered. I wrote about a married couple upset with their apartment building's management after the wife was spotted sleeping naked by window cleaners.

They enjoy sleeping without any clothes on and evidently with the curtains to their bedroom wide open.

They were given a range of dates as to when their apartment's windows would be cleaned and, I guess, they couldn’t break from their routine for those days.

They're upset they weren’t given an exact time. So I wanted to know who was to blame. Was it the woman sleeping in her own bedroom without any clothes on or the window cleaners for noticing that she was sleeping naked?

It seemed like an open and shut case, but I like to lick my finger every once and while and hold it up to see which way the wind is blowing. Here's how the wind is blowing on this one.

Window cleaners and unclothed sleeper

- Mark B writes:

The husband and his wife are clearly to blame for this event. Sleeping nude in the time interval you know they might be there with the curtains open and the lights on (who sleeps with the lights on!?). They clearly meant to get caught and parlay it into a monetary gain otherwise they would be asking for management to pay for counseling and not rent.

Window Washers

- Peter writes:

Sean

The blame is solely and totally on the woman with an assist from her husband.

Even people with little to no IQ understand how windows work...if you don't want people to see in them, cover them with blinds or curtains.

I am betting that if this couple was on an escalator and it stopped, they would stand there screaming for HELP!

Lucky window washers

- Jeff writes:

Why did the husband expect to get a monetary reward? My wife would have flipped them off and been done with it! Where does money make it better?

SeanJo

That went exactly how I expected it to. The couple is mad, they're lashing out, and it's even possible they planned the whole thing.

They're to blame.

The window cleaners were just doing their job and if there's some nudity on the other side of the window, they don’t have a ton of options.

That window has to get cleaned, and it's not a job that can be performed blindfolded.

--------

That's it for this week. Penn State, the No. 2 ranked team in the country, is now 2-0 after making easy work of two back-to-back powerhouses. It's sad to see Ohio State and Texas go from a strong Week 1 to cupcakes in Week 2.

That's all behind us now. There's nothing we can do about it but prepare ourselves for the first Sunday of the NFL season.

send me your meat and anything else to sean.joseph@outkick.com.

