Torrie Wilson Takes A Bikini Walk Down Memory Lane, Maggie Sajak Owns Dodger Stadium & Ryan Day's Locked In

What a start to the college football season

I don’t know about you, but I like these big-time match-ups to start the season. It's good to see that some teams aren’t afraid to schedule actual competition for Week 1.

The turn away from cupcakes for the first few games is great for the game. Props to teams like Texas, Ohio State and Penn State.

They didn't open the season with an Arkansas-Pine Bluff or LIU (actual opponents of a couple of ranked teams). They played real teams.

Texas and Ohio went head-to-head and Penn State hosted Nevada. It's easy to beat up on bad teams to start the season. Sure, the occasional upsets are great.

But Florida State shouldn't be rewarded for beating a bad Alabama team to start the season. Let's encourage more top teams to take on solid competition.

No. 1 Texas ended up taking a loss, but it wasn’t to South Florida. They got beaten by the defending champions and the No. 3-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes.

Arch Manning has a long way to go and the Buckeyes defense looks really good again. No. 2 Penn State dominated Nevada, and we learned absolutely nothing because, as much as I want to pretend like it wasn’t a cupcake to open the season, it absolutely was.

No. 4 Clemson is still Clemson and lost at home to No. 9 LSU. But the best part of the entire weekend, other than the holiday, might be that we have games today, including Notre Dame at Miami, and Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's debut on Monday night.

Pour some out for Alabama fans. They had a rough start to the season.

World Record for wet Sponges to the Face

Let's switch gears a little, but not too much. I want to keep in the spirit of competition that we started off with. Here we have a man from Idaho who evidently makes a living breaking records.

With his latest, David "Record Breaker" Rush and Jonathan "Hollywood" Hannon have taken down their 47th joint Guinness World Records title.

This one is the record for most wet sponges to the face in 60 seconds. An obvious talent and record that she should be tracked by an official record-keeping body.

These two set a new record at 96 wet sponges to the face in just 60 seconds. This is talent, this is skill and, more importantly, this is competition.

I know what you're thinking. You could easily do that. If it was as easy as these two make it look, then you'd have a new wet sponge to the face record every other day.

This takes talent, dedication, and hard work. Have you ever even taken one wet sponge to the face? I didn’t think so. You can’t just wake up and go from zero wet sponges to the face to more than 90 in 60 seconds.

If you think you can, I encourage you to grab a buddy, some water and some sponges and start throwing them at each other's faces in your backyard. I think you'll quickly realize first how ridiculous it is, and second, that it's not easy.

There's bodycam footage of the Chuck E. Cheese arrest

Who could forget the viral Chuck E. Cheese arrest from earlier this summer?

Not this guy and not the kids at the Tallahassee Chuck E. Cheese who witnessed the mascot get arrested and have his head ripped off by the police.

I may eventually forget, but the kids never will. The man in the Chuck E. Cheese costume was Jermell J. Jones, and he was accused of the theft of a credit card.

The Tallahassee Police Department released their bodycam footage of the arrest of the alleged credit card-stealing Chuck E. Cheese mascot.

Hide the kids. There's a close-up of the man in the costume as he takes it off so that police can properly search him prior to his ride to jail.

Chuck E. Cheese is arrested at work in front of the kids. What a time to be alive.

Meat!

- Craig G in Virginia writes:

Happy Sunday Sean

Figured I’d get in on the fun showing off my meat as well. Two perfect briskets off the ol reliable Masterbilt smoker yesterday for a little late summer get together with a bunch of friends from our CrossFit gym. Texas style: Salt, pepper and garlic powder only.

SeanJo

Hey Craig. Great meat. You can’t go wrong with a couple of smoked briskets.

Keep the meat coming, whether you're shutting it down in a few weeks with most of the seasonal grillers or you're smoking/grilling meat year round.

Sunday cook

- Guy writes:

Draft and party Sunday. Smoker rolling at 8a today, to make tomorrow easier. Ribs go on tonight!

SeanJo

Aside from getting out of the house for a few hours without the family, the meat is my favorite part of the fantasy draft process.

I don’t know about you, but I head into it without eating the entire day. I'm going to smash whatever meat is in front of me.

Keep sending me your meat!

That's all for this Sunday morning. Penn State is 1-0, and I'm sure they will do what they do every season, but for now we're focused on the win to start the season.

Don’t look now, but my Yankees are creeping back toward the top of the American League East too. We have the first NFL game of the season this week. There's a lot going on and that’s the best part of this time of year.

Thanks for the birthday wishes, both in my inbox and on social media. I'm another year older, but not a single day wiser.

Watch some football, fire up the grills, and enjoy the long weekend. As always, the inbox is wide open. Send me your meat and anything else you'd like, sean.joseph@outkick.com.

