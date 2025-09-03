Who's To Blame Here? A Woman Sleeping Without Any Clothes On Or The Window Cleaners For Noticing?

A man has taken his dispute with the management of his apartment complex public after a couple of male window cleaners ended up with front row seats to his wife as she slept in their bedroom without any clothes on.

He's not happy with the response from management and his wife is dealing with depression and anxiety from the incident which took place back in April at the Port Apartments in southwestern Sichuan province in China, reports SCMP.

That fateful day in April, the man was working in the living room when he heard his wife scream from the bedroom. He went to check on her and found that she had awoken to the window cleaners staring at her through the window.

Yeah, not the sort of thing that is going to be resolved with a fruit basket and a private apology. At least not for these two. They want a public apology and compensation for their troubles.

In August, the man took to social media with his complaints. He reportedly wrote, "It's been four months. The doctor told me my wife has depression and anxiety. I asked management for a public apology and proper compensation, but they refused."

"After initially coming with fruits and apologizing, they haven't shown any interest for three months."

Was It Management’s Fault for the Surprise Cleaning — or the Couple’s for Sleeping Naked?

Who's to blame here? There are reports that management didn’t give them the exact time that the window cleaners would be outside their unit.

They instead gave them a range of dates that the cleaning could take place. That's the perfect recipe for a couple that sleeps in the nude to be caught without any clothes on.

On the other hand, they could have kept the curtains closed for the range of dates they were given and didn’t do that either.

I find it hard to blame the window cleaners at all. They're caught in the middle here. They weren’t showing up with the intention of catching anyone in the nude.

Let me know who should get the blame for this one - sean.joseph@outkick.com.