Gene Hackman Death Investigation Gets Unexpected Update: DETAILS

The authorities announced a very unexpected update in the investigation into the death of Gene Hackman and his wife.

Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were both found dead in their Santa Fe home in late February, and the situation is incredibly tragic.

The Hollywood legend was 95 years old at the time of his death. Betsy was 65. It was originally believed she passed away on Feb. 11. It's believed Hackman passed away Feb. 17, but the timeline has now shifted.

The authorities announced Monday that it's no longer believed that Betsy passed away on Feb. 11, according to Fox News. It's now believed she was still alive as of Feb. 12.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department told Fox News the following:

"Pending cell phone records, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office investigation showed the last known activity of Mrs. Hackman to be February 11, 2025. We can now confirm that Mrs. Hackman’s phone was utilized on the morning of February 12 to call a medical center in Santa Fe, Cloudberry Health. A total of three calls were made that morning, all to the medical center. One incoming call was made to Mrs. Hackman from the same medical center that afternoon. That appeared as a missed call on Mrs. Hackman’s cell phone."

It was previously announced that Hackman had multiple serious health issues at the time of his death, several days after his wife.

"Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease. He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that’s what resulted in his death," Dr. Heather Jarrell, the medical examiner on the case, told the press earlier in March.

Hackman was one of the best talents in Hollywood for several decades. Some of his best hits were "The French Connection," "Hoosiers," Unforgiven," "Mississippi Burning" and "Crimson Tide." The investigation into his death and the death of his wife remains ongoing.