Gene Hackman Death Investigation Gets Horribly Tragic Update: DETAILS

Authorities announced a major update Friday in the investigation into Gene Hackman's death.

The Hollywood legend was found dead at the age of 95 inside his Santa Fe home towards the end of February.

His wife, Betsy Arakawa, was also found dead at the scene. There have been serious questions surrounding the death of the couple, and after more than a week since being discovered, the public now has significant information about what happened.

Gene Hackman death investigation receives significant update.

The authorities announced Friday that Hackman died of heart disease and had severe signs of Alzheimer's, according to the Associated Press.

"Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease. He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that’s what resulted in his death," Dr. Heather Jarrell, the medical examiner, told the press, according to the same AP report.

To make the situation even more tragic and sad, it's believed his wife Betsy died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome roughly a full week before the star actor passed away. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome is caused by infected rodent droppings.

Hackman's pacemaker's last logged activity was on February 17th. That means Hackman was alive and alone for a serious amount of time before also passing away.

A deceased dog was also found at the scene.

Hackman was a star for decades in Hollywood with many major blockbuster hits, including "The French Connection," "Hoosiers," Unforgiven," "Mississippi Burning" and "Crimson Tide." He left behind a legacy that won't be forgotten. The situation remains fluid. Check back for updates as we have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.