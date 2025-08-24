Fan Rushes Country Music Star During Concert, Gets Lit Up By Security: WATCH

Rushing the stage during a concert is a great way to get destroyed by security.

A person learned the hard way not to play stupid games during a Gavin Adcock concert.

Adcock is one of the fastest-rising talents in country music, and he's not afraid to get crazy during his shows.

In fact, it's his entire brand. The man is best described as new era outlaw country. The lyrics go hard, the beers flow even harder and it's a party…..that some people can't handle.

Fan rushes Gavin Adcock during show.

Adcock was performing in Wichita, Kansas this past week when a fan decided to do something outrageously stupid:

Rush the stage to try to get to Adcock.

He got further than you might think, but fortunately, the singer wasn't hurt. Security stepped in and took the guy down in a full blown wrestling match.

Check out the wild footage shared by TikTok user @shyeady below, and make sure to let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pack your bags, football fans! OutKick is sending one lucky winner and a friend to Athens for Georgia vs. Alabama. Travel’s on us, VIP tickets in hand, and bragging rights for life. Enter Now!

It really doesn't get much dumber than that. Imagine spending good money to attend a concert (tickets aren't cheap anywhere these days), and proceeding to get your butt kicked in front of the entire venue.

Also, major shoutout to the security guard who got to the clown rushing the stage first. That dude showed no fear and went full-on MMA on the guy.

He had to wrestle the guy into a headlock for several seconds before backup arrived. There's no question that man earned himself a cold beer after the show.

Make smarter decisions. Make much smarter decisions, folks. Life isn't hard, unless you're an absolute moron. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.