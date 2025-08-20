Country Star Learns His Fate After Arrest On Multiple Charges

Gavin Adcock fought the law and (mostly) won.

Adcock was arrested in May and charged with reckless driving and an alcohol violation of having an open container after being stopped by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The country music star bonded out, didn't sweat it much, released a public explanation and has also released new music since then.

Now, the whole situation is behind him.

Gavin Adcock beats most serious charges after May arrest.

Adcock hopped on Instagram on Monday from outside the Wilson County courthouse with the caption, "All I know is it always works out."

Turns out Adcock had a big win in court. Country Now reported charges of misdemeanor reckless driving, having an open container and an invalid license ticket were all dismissed.

The "A Cigarette" singer only ended up pleading guilty to a speeding ticket. No harm, no foul in the long run.

However, getting off didn't stop Adcock from trolling his fans. He posted a TikTok video joking that he might have to go away for a few months - something that is clearly a joke.

Gavin Adcock continues to blow up in the country music world, and now he's making the old outlaws of country proud by winning in court (for the most part) as well. Keep on swinging for the fence. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.