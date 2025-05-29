Country Star Breaks Silence On Arrest, Shares Shockingly Simple Explanation

Gavin Adcock has a very simple explanation for his recent arrest.

The rising country music singer was arrested earlier in May in Tennessee after being stopped by Tennessee Highway Patrol.

He was charged with reckless driving and an alcohol violation of having an open container. Adcock bonded out shortly after being taken into custody, and his mugshot has since gone viral.

Gavin Adcock explains recent arrest

Well, it turns out that Adcock has a very simple explanation for how he found himself in handcuffs.

He was taking his dream car for a joyride!

"I bought my dream car.. a 1973 Dodge Challenger. Over the past few months I’ve been putting money into it, getting it running as good as new, and decided I wanted to take it for a joy ride. The car ran great. I got pulled over and arrested for reckless driving going 103 in Wilson County, TN," Adcock wrote Wednesday on Instagram when explaining what happened.

He also used the post to tease his new song "Morning Bail," which drops Friday.

You can check out the full post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Clearly, Adcock isn't sweating the situation too much. In fact, he's using his arrest to promote a new song and sell merch.

I guess you just have to roll with the punches. While getting arrested for driving 103 mph isn't great, it's really not that big of a deal in the grand scheme of things.

It's more of an inconvenience than anything else. You might as well use it to amp up the fans and gear people up for a new song.

Plus, let's all be honest with each other. His mugshot is an all-time mugshot. He's grinning ear-to-ear.

What do you think about Adcock's explanation? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.