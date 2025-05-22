Country Music Star Arrested In Tennessee: DETAILS

It's a troubling situation.

Country music star Gavin Adcock is in trouble with the law.

Adcock is one of the fastest rising stars in country music. The "A Cigarette" singer has a bit of an outlaw vibe to his music.

He's also a former Georgia Southern college football player. The man can do it all, but unfortunately for the talented singer, he found himself in handcuffs Wednesday night.

Country music singer Gavin Adcock was arrested Wednesday night in Tennessee.  (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)

Adcock was arrested late Wednesday night in Oconee, Tennessee by the Tennessee Highway Patrol and booked into jail at 11:15 p.m. local time, according to jail records. He was charged with reckless driving and an alcohol violation of having an open container. 

The "Sober" singer was released a few hours later at 4:34 a.m. local time. His bond for the reckless driving charge was $1,000, according to the jail records.

You can see Adcock's full booking information and mugshot in the photo below.

Country music singer Gavin Adcock was arrested by Tennessee Highway Patrol Wednesday night. (Credit: Jail Records, public domain, https://portal.wcso95.org/Jail?hours=24)

It's interesting to note that in Tennessee it's not illegal for a passenger in a vehicle to have an open container of alcohol.

The open container law only applies to the driver.

Gavin Adcock was arrested in Tennessee. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)

Adcock hasn't publicly addressed his arrest as of publication. Check back for any updates as we might have them, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.