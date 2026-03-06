Gatorade Makes Opinion Of White Male Athletes Abundantly Clear In Shameful Post

Gatorade's social media team has the internet all riled up this week, and it's fairly obvious as to why.

In a throwback to 2020, it appears that slighting white males is very much BACK, baby! Rejoice! Trump curbed it for about a year, but America's favorite hydration drink is bringing it back with a vengeance.

Powerade is infinitely better, but you guys aren't ready for that conversation yet. I'd also throw Propel in there just because it revolutionized the bottle cap game back in the mid-2000s.

Anyway, back to Gatorade.

Let's go ahead and check in on its latest social media post introducing America to its newest team of athletes for its "lower sugar" line. Shockingly, folks were QUICK to analyze it like the Zapruder film:

Gatorade probably just forgot!

I mean, this is the GOOD stuff, boys and girls. Soak it all in. We live in truly special times.

Look, I don't get bothered by stuff like this because, frankly, I'm numb to it. We've done this insufferable social warrior stuff for six years now. Six years! We're closer to 2030 at this point than we are 2020. How depressing is that?

So, yeah, it bounces off of me like rubber bullets. But, it's still so stupid. Did Gatorade really think this would go unnoticed? Did they want it to be noticed? Did they just not care? Was it an oversight?

If that last one is true, then everyone in the marketing department should probably be fired. According to today's jobs report, they wouldn't be alone. Yikes, by the way. Not great!

They check all the boxes except the one, obvious box. Duh. WHY?! It's just so unnecessary. What did the white male ever do to Gatorade, besides, you know, INVENT it?

Again, hilarious. What a time to be alive. By the way, some notable white male athletes to be sponsored by Gatorade over the years include Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Derek Jeter and Bryce Harper.

Hell, they could've even give us Luka Dončić! He's white, but not American, so that probably could've convinced the wokes at Gatorade to do it.

Oh well. Like I said, I'm numb to it. Perhaps one of these athletes will identify as a white male.

I hear that's very popular in today's world!