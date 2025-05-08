Judge Tosses Nearly All Claims Against Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani And Others In FTX Crypto Lawsuit

A federal judge elected to toss out nearly every claim made in a lawsuit against investors, including sports stars Steph Curry, Tom Brady, Shohei Ohtani, and others, after they promoted the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

United States District Judge K. Michael Moore in Miami dismissed 12 of the 14 claims in the lawsuit, explaining in a 49-page decision that the investors did not prove that celebrities and sports stars promoting the crypto exchange knew that FTX was fraudulent. The high-profile promoters receiving payments didn't establish a conspiracy, according to the ruling.

FTX attracted the elite of the elites and seemingly trended every day in 2022, with celebrities from all fields jumping on board in ambassador roles.

As it turned out, FTC founder Sam Bankman-Fried was telling investors false information, which resulted in one of the biggest financial disasters in modern times. With billions of dollars being lost, many celebrities were greeted with class-action lawsuits over their alleged involvement.

TAYLOR SWIFT IS SMARTER THAN TOM BRADY AND SHAQ, FTX SPONSORSHIP DECISION REVEALS

While Brady was one of many celebrities to throw his hat into the FTX crypto ring, the former NFL quarterback made major headlines when it was reported in July 2023 that he had lost $30 million in the FTX crash. Gisele Bundchen, Brady's ex-wife, lost a reported $18 million.

In October 2022, Kim Kardashian was ordered to pay $1.26 million for failing to make adequate disclosures when she was pushing a certain crypto token.

To say Brady had some bad luck in the cryptocurrency world would be the understatement of all understatements.

On top of the FTX disasters, Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT in April 2022 for 133 ether, valued at $430,000 at the time. Today, 133 ether holds a value of approximately $273,000.

Bankman-Fried was ultimately convicted of fraud and related crimes in November 2023. In March 2024, the 33-year-old was sentenced to 25 years in prison and ordered to forfeit $11 billion.