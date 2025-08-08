Star Of Legendary Football Series Crushes Fans' Hopes Ahead Of Reboot With Just Five Words: WATCH

Don't expect to see Taylor Kitsch ever reprise his role as Tim Riggins on "Friday Night Lights."

"FNL" was a legendary NBC show about high school football in Texas. It starred Kyle Chandler as coach Eric Taylor and provided fans with incredible moments over its five seasons.

It was announced in late 2024 that Peacock was rebooting the iconic series with a fresh start and angle.

The Peacock reboot "will be set following a devastating hurricane, when a rag tag high school football team and their damaged, interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship and become a beacon of light for their town."

Taylor Kitsch rules out "Friday Night Lights" return.

Taylor Kitsch was one of the biggest stars on "FNL" during its original run, and indicated back in January the extent of his interest in returning was for maybe a cameo and nothing more.

Now, it sounds like any return of any kind is completely off the table.

"I was asked to do it. Yeah, I'm not going back," Kitsch said when asked about the reboot on the red carpet of the premiere of "The Terminal List: Dark Wolf."

You can watch his comments on The Wrap in the video below.

Welp, there you go, folks. Fan favorite Taylor Kitsch will 100% not be returning for the "Friday Night Lights" reboot, seemingly, in any capacity.

It's disappointing, but not overly surprising. "FNL" ended more than 14 years ago and Kitsch is now 44-years-old. It's worth having a good laugh about the fact that none of the high school characters on "Friday Night Lights" actually looked like teenagers. They were almost all full-grown adults pretending to be teenagers.

Add in the fact Kitsch's career is booming, and it makes zero sense for him to return to the "FNL" world. Again, not surprising, even if disappointing.

Now, we are waiting for an official announcement for the premiere of the reboot, which isn't known as of publication.