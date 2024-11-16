Legendary Football TV Series Reportedly Getting Reboot, Fans Are Very Upset: REACTIONS

People don't seem too happy a "Friday Night Lights" reboot is in the works.

The legendary football TV series with Kyle Chandler starring as coach Eric Taylor is one of the greatest sports stories ever put on film.

It aired for five seasons from 2006-2011, and every single one was outstanding as viewers followed football culture in Texas. Any story or issue you can think of was probably covered at some point.

It wasn't just a sports saga. It was a coming of age story that brought people to the highest of highs and the lowest of lows.

"Friday Night Lights" reboot doesn't draw positive reactions.

Now, a reboot set in the same universe as the original TV series - which was based on the true story told in the movie of the same name - is in the works, and people aren't happy at all.

People took to social media with one simple message:

Why the hell is a reboot of "FNL" necessary?

I agree with everyone who says this is stupid, unnecessary and not going to end well. "Friday Night Lights" was about as close to TV perfection as you can get.

There was no fat on the bone with the original series. The movie with Billy Bob Thornton is also great. It's pretty much a miracle the fictional TV show inspired by the movie turned out to be pure excellence.

Do we really think the people responsible are going to find lightning in a bottle twice? I somehow doubt it.

Sometimes, it's okay to leave the classics alone. Not every hit needs a reboot or sequel. It often ends in disaster. Do we all remember the "Red Dawn" remake in 2012? People should have been banned from Hollywood over that disaster.

"FNL" is what TV at its best looks like. There's absolutely no reason for a reboot, especially with new characters. Who cares about new characters?

The reason why the original saga was so successful was because people were emotionally invested in Coach Taylor, Tim Riggins and the rest of the crew. A reset isn't 100% not going to generate the same kind of emotional connection.

Having said that, there's still a near 100% chance I'll watch it whenever it comes out if it does happen. It's just not necessary or needed. Get some new ideas, Hollywood. Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com what you think.