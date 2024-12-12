Legendary Football TV Series Gets Major Reboot Update, But Is It Good News?

A "Friday Night Lights" reboot is officially happening.

There had been some chatter back in November that a reboot of the legendary show about Texas high school football was in the works.

Honestly, the reactions weren't overwhelmingly positive. Many people wanted to know why a classic TV show was being touched.

Well, they might be spun up with outrage, once again.

‘Friday Night Lights’ reboot officially happening

Deadline reported that a reboot of "FNL" is officially moving ahead, and will stream on Peacock. The streaming location makes sense seeing as how it's owned by the same company that owns NBC.

The series "will be set following a devastating hurricane, when a rag tag high school football team and their damaged, interim coach make an unlikely bid for a Texas High School State Championship and become a beacon of light for their town."

While I'm interested to see how this goes, I'm definitely not sold that this great news. I'm not convinced this is a good idea.

I'm definitely not convinced it's necessary. That I'm certain isn't the case. Some classics just don't need to be touched.

Remember when Hollywood thought the world needed a "Red Dawn" remake? How did that end for everyone involved?

It was a disaster, and that's my big fear with a "Friday Night Lights" reboot. We all should be concerned that it's going to be terrible and become a blemish on the legacy of the original saga with Kyle Chandler.

Do you think that this reboot is necessary? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.