FOX Host Martha MacCallum Fires Back At Disrespectful School Union Thug Randi Weingarten

Three cheers to FOX News' Martha MacCallum, who was not taking any lip from school teacher's union hack President Randi Weingarten.

‘Martha, Martha, Martha, sweetheart, sweetheart, listen to me," Weingarten dismissively said to MacCallum, after Martha voiced objection to the American Federation of Teachers President over the decline in students' math and reading skills under her leadership, as well as a current case being argued in the Supreme Court over opt-out policies for books related to gender and sexuality.

The FOX News host didn't have ANY part of Weingarten's "sweetheart" belittling, as MacCallum immediately quipped back, "Please don't call me sweetheart," with the same look of disgust that someone has when the person next to them on an airplane puts their bare feet up on the tray table next to you. Just sickening, like Randi Weingarten, who continues to show just how miserable of a person she is.

WEINGARTEN IS THE WORST

The sheer audacity of Weingarten to call MacCallum "sweetheart," as if she was a student being yelled at in class, shows exactly the type of despicable and loathsome human being some of these people are. They don't respect you, they don't have your or your children's best intentions in mind, they care about one thing and one thing only - authoritative power. That is why it came so natural for Weingarten to try and push aside a storied and reputable journalist like MacCallum while appearing ON HER SHOW.

You'd think the school union President would lead by example, and show respect at all times, wouldn't you? Not Repulsive Randi though.

For those who have forgotten, Weingarten is the person who, as I've argued, nearly single-handedly helped destroy a generation of students. Her policies and her obsession with keeping kids at home via remote learning, even after some cities and states began opening up with no issue, showed that she didn't "follow science," nor even follow any bit of logic.

In fact, Randi has done such a great job in her leadership role that Oregon's Department of Education previously DROPPED all minium basic standards for math, reading and writing skills in order to graduate. And guess what - the state's powerful school union, the Oregon Education Association (OEA) is led by who else - but SWEETHEART RANDI!

BUT THAT'S NOT ALL, FOLKS!

Let's look at some of Randi's best moments in the past few years:

- In 2023, average ACT scores fell to the lowest seen in 30 years.

"The magnitude of the declines this year is particularly alarming, as we see rapidly growing numbers of seniors leaving high school without meeting the college-readiness benchmark in any of the subjects we measure," the CEO of the ACT group said at the time.

- Weingarten LOVES to now say she didn't do exactly what she did. Sorry, Randi, your revisionist history doesn't work here, even if you claim that you "spent every day… trying to get schools open!" Shout out to X's Community Notes on this one:

- Here Weingarten is blaming social media for why kids have mental health issues. Sure, social media may be part of it, but I'm sure FORCING 8-year-olds to stay home and not see their friends for two years didn't help either, Randi. (She conveniently muted this thread after being ripped to shreds on it).

Remember when Randi was tweeting out things like "HUGE!" and celebrating when judges temporarily paused school reopening?

We do, Randi.

The Randi's Receipts List goes on and on and on…and is quite entertaining if it doesn't literally have to do with the future lives of children's ability to succeed.

New data from New York City shows nearly ONE-THIRD of public school students are "chronologically absent." Not great, Randi, but please tell us how a "Spartan" high school mascot is a symbol of "White Supremacy."

TEACHERS ARE AWESOME BUT WEINGARTEN ISN'T

Because Randi Weingarten is hell-bent on not allowing her public school union members to teach real history, here's some free education for everyone out there who will help you in life: once people, especially those in political realms, have power, they don't want to give it up.

The fact Sweetheart Randi, or Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, after traveling to Guana during the horrific wildfires earlier this year, or many others haven't stepped down, proves exactly that.

An honorable person would step down, but not Randi - she has the answers for everything, don't you know, sweethearts?

I'm a huge proponent of teachers - many of them are great and not only educate our children but also do so while dealing with some wacko parents out there. But the leadership of Weingarten and some of these other people? Yeah, not great.

SHOULD RANDI WEINGARTEN STEP DOWN? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow