Former Mayor In Hot Water After Taking Break From Family Dinner To Offer To Be Restaurant Worker's Sugar Daddy

The former South Padre Island mayor allegedly tried to set up a “sugar daddy" deal during dinner with his family.

Tossing a sugar daddy offer out there isn’t the sort of thing you spring on a restaurant employee that catches your eye. It doesn’t matter if you're the former mayor or not.

If it happens out in the wild at all, it's the sort of arrangement that comes together more organically. You don’t usually walk up to a stranger and start firing off numbers.

Does firing off numbers out of the gate work sometimes? I'm sure it does in some cases. This isn’t one of them. Former South Padre Island mayor Dennis Stahl ended up getting himself arrested on prostitution-related charges, reports ValleyCentral.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The 73-year-old former councilman, who was the mayor from 2017 until he resigned in 2019, was reportedly dining with his family, including his wife, when he approached a 22-year-old female employee and began "talking about things of a very sexual nature."

The police were called, and the employee told them that the conversation made her uncomfortable. During the conversation she says that Stahl asked her about being her sugar daddy.

Police Say Stahl Made an Indecent Offer to a 22-Year-Old Employee

He allegedly asked her "if she would like him as a sugar daddy and asked if she would have sex with him twice a month for $500."

I've never been in such negotiations before, but that sounds like a very lowball offer to me. It sounded a lot like solicitation to the Texas Rangers who got involved in investigating the matter.

They spoke with those involved, including a man who had confronted the former mayor after the alleged encounter with the employee.

The affidavit states that, "[The man] asked the older man if he had said anything sexual to the girl at the front counter. The man said, ‘Yes I did say it.’ The male did not seem remorseful, nor did he appear intoxicated. The old man asked, 'Do you know who I am?'"

The man told Stahl to leave the woman alone and stay away from the front counter area. This all allegedly happened at the beginning of October. He was then arrested for his indecent sugar daddy proposition earlier this month.

It's sad to watch a once speedy outfielder be forced into first base duty due to injuries, and it's just as sad to see a former mayor think he can toss out a few hundred dollars and arrange a sugar daddy situation on the fly. In both cases, the game has passed them by.