Model Receives Hundreds Of Messages After Sending Mobile Sugar Daddy Billboard Through Wealthy Suburb

Some people take a long time to figure out what they really want to do with their life. They'll spend years spinning their wheels doing things they don’t enjoy doing, or even, in some cases, they absolutely hate.

Shianne Foxx isn’t one of those people. The Australian landscaper turned model/influencer is a go-getter. She's cranking out content on OnlyFans and making a ton of money as she does so. But that doesn’t mean she's going to get complacent.

Not a chance. She's got big and better plans for the future. Plans that include a sugar daddy.

You read that right. The content creator forked over $2,000 for a mobile billboard and sent it to drive around a wealthy Sydney suburb with the message, "Are you rich, old and lonely? I’m looking for a sugar daddy" plastered on the side of it, reports news.com.au.

Sit around if you'd like. Foxx is keeping it moving. She tossed her phone number and Instagram handle up on the billboard and let it get to work.

The mobile sugar daddy-seeking billboard was a success. Foxx says within a few hours she had received more than 200 texts and thousands of phone calls.

"I’ve had people asking to have sex and other sexual favors, but I don’t even talk to them if they don’t send me a screenshot of their bank balance first," she said.

"It’s one of Sydney’s richest suburbs, many old people with old money — perfect demographic."

This model stays focused no matter what obstacles get in her way

Because we live in a world where some have a hard time being happy for others, there was, of course, backlash over the advertisement. People who cannot, for whatever reason, mind their own business.

Is it so wrong for two people to come together through the power of a mobile billboard? I don’t think it is and neither does Foxx. She knows who the complainers are.

"In all honesty, it’s just people who hate their 9-5 life," she said. "I’ve made $100,000 just this month on OnlyFans, so I’ve pretty much made their yearly wage in one month."

One person even filed a complaint, if you can believe it, with a watchdog group who monitors ad standards and handles complaints. That's not going to keep Shianne Foxx from keeping her eye on her goals.

"I want a sugar daddy, I don’t want to find one myself, I’m over working, so I spent $2,000 of my own money to send a billboard around the richest suburb of Australia so I can find myself a sugar daddy," she said. "So if you’re rich, old and lonely, call me!"

This is the kind of determination and focus we could all use more of. It's inspirational. If you get knocked down, you get right back up and get back after it. There's no doubt in my mind she'll find what she's after.