One Thing Led To Another & This Handyman Suddenly Has A Wealthy Sugar Momma Buying Him Expensive Gifts

He fixes her leaky faucet, she fixes his finances. Call it what you want.

There comes a moment in every young handyman's life where he must decide if the wealthy woman he's doing work for is going to become more than that. Is she going to turn into his friend with benefits or perhaps more? Is there a line he won't cross?

This 23-year-old handyman is at such a crossroad. He's already become a friend with benefits to a wealthy 43-year-old woman, who he thinks could be pulling in seven figures. That got started after he met her while doing handyman work for her.

Before he even realized it, that too had progressed into something more. She started buying him gifts and giving him money. But a recent expensive birthday gift has him wondering what to do next. How will he explain it? Can he get her to take it back?

If you're thinking he's lucked into a sugar momma situation here, you're not alone. That's exactly what the comment section on his Reddit post thinks too.

"Before anyone says anything, yes I am aware we have an age difference," he wrote. "She’s a great woman and she makes a lot of money, like I think she might even be making 7+ figures a year. I met her doing handyman work for her and things escalated into FWB."

But it didn’t stop there and, before he knew it, this little handyman was making a few extra dollars keeping her company. The amount of money kept getting bigger, then the jewelry started and, despite his best efforts, he can't get her to take the gifts back.

He Fixed Her House. She Fixed His Finances. Now He’s Wondering What’s Next.

They see each other a few days a week, and she always gives him money and gifts at the end of the week. He doesn’t like taking them, but she insists that he does. Then his birthday rolled around.

"My birthday was last week and she got me a brand new motorcycle. She got me the one I wanted paid off and said she is going to give me the title once she gets it in the mail," he continued.

"I really told her I couldn’t take it as it is almost a $20,000 bike, but she told me she knows I’ve been saving up and working hard for it anyway."

The reluctant sugar baby wrapped things up by asking how he goes about explaining owning a bike that he can't afford to his parents. Or how he would get her to take it back.

Relationships are rarely simple, but this one may not be as complicated as this young handyman thinks it is. A woman responding to the post laid it out beautifully with a heartfelt response.

"Let me say this as a 44-year-old woman whose boyfriend is 28. I spoil him because it makes me feel good to see him get excited and happy about the things I get him. I don't expect him to match me dollars to dollar at all," she wrote.

"What I do want from him is for him to show me I matter to him and that he's grateful, regardless of what type of relationship it is."

She added, "I love it when I see something I think he's going to love and surprise him with it and I was totally right. Take the gifts. Do things for her that show her you care like write her some personal heartfelt notes once in a while or something."

I told you it was beautiful.