WATCH: Florida Firefighters Rescue Gigantic Alligator Trapped In Storm Drain

You truly never know where you will run into a gator in Florida — golf courses, an Air Force tarmac, your own home... storm drains!

A passerby called for help last Sunday when a 10-foot long alligator popped its head through a storm drain in Lee County. The Cape Coral Fire Department worked with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to aid in the rescue.

In order to free the massive Florida alligator, they had to use a truck to lift the lid off the storm drain, and the FWC trapper was then able to maneuver the 10-foot, 6-inch alligator onto his truck.

The gator, estimated to be about 27 to 29 years old, was then transported to an alligator farm to "live out his life" and possibly be introduced to a breeding program, according to a Facebook post by the fire department.

"As a firefighter, you are never going to know what you are going to encounter, but we are honored to help our Cape Coral community in anyway we can," the CCFD wrote.

It's been a rough week for reptiles in the South as abnormally low temperatures and winter weather have left them frozen solid, and trudging through snow and falling out of trees.

Fortunately, there was a happy ending for the storm drain alligator. He may have to live out the rest of his life on a gator farm, but at least he's alive, thawed out and not crammed into a concrete hole in the ground.

