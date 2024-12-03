If You Needed Another Reason To Stay Inside, Here’s An Alligator Carrying A Python Twice Its Size

In my household, I'm the designated animal handler. I'm the brave, manly man who handles any and all wildlife issues that may occur within the walls of my two-bedroom apartment.

Spider on the wall? I'm climbing a step ladder and snagging it with a Kleenex-brand tissue.

Small lizard on the loose? I'll trap it with a Ziploc container and then slide a piece of paper under it to remove it from the premises.

Cockroach scampering across the floor in search of warmth or the Peanut M&M I dropped under the oven a week ago? Yeah; I'll lay down traps, but if one gets through my defenses, I'll have my fiance hold the front door open while I one-time it with a hockey stick into the hallway, so it can be someone else's problem.

I'm basically Steve Irwin… or at least Steve's less impressive cousin, Ted Irwin.

But even I have my limits when it comes to nature, and the video I saw floating around the Internet makes me want to sit inside with the shades drawn and never go outside again: an alligator — which, in case you're not an amateur zoologist like myself, is a rather large reptile — swimming through the Florida Everglades with a Burmese python twice its size in its mouth.

Horrifying, yes, but Burmese pythons are an invasive species, so, a gator reducing the population by one? Score one for the home team.

In fact, I think that the image of an alligator with a giant python in its mouth should be the state flag.

The symbolism aside, that clip makes me want to steer clear of bodies of water more than I already do here in the great state of Florida. Everyone who lives here knows that you need to be cautious around water, and that video of one lake monster eating another lake monster is Exhibit A of why that is the case.