Florida Man Finds Alligator In His House During Hurricane, Video Is Terrifying

A man in Florida got the surprise of a lifetime after Hurricane Helene.

The state of Florida got rocked starting Wednesday night by Hurricane Milton and the destruction is absolutely devastating.

Houses are destroyed, roads are wrecked, boats are thrown all over the place, there is immense water damage and the road to recovery will likely be a long one.

The state is also fresh off dealing with Hurricane Helene, and it turns out some animals needed to seek refuge as well during that disaster.

Man finds alligator in his house during Hurricane Helene

A wild viral video shared Wednesday shows a man discovering a massive alligator in his house during the flooding from Hurricane Helene, according to Whiskey Riff.

Check out the shocking video below

This video is pure nightmare fuel, and given the current destruction of Hurricane Milton in the aftermath of Helene, I wouldn't be shocked at all if we see more of these videos in the coming days.

The animal thunderdome is a wild and crazy place, as OutKick readers well-know. Finding a huge gator in your house during flooding is a surprise nobody wants to get.

I'm shooting that thing on site if I were in this situation. First, you're dealing with serious flooding. Next, you find a creature that could kill you in your home.

Hard pass. Get locked, cocked and ready to rock.

Always keep your head on a swivel when dealing with nature, natural disasters and the animal thunderdome. You simply have no idea what you might find.