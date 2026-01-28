Florida Costco Argument Turns Violent As Emotions Boil Over

Wait until you see this old-timer get rocked at Costco.

Let's go to North Port, Fla., where the local snowbirds are chirping over a fight video from the neighborhood Costco that's making the rounds. The white hairs are mesmerized by this showdown where an old-timer starts putting his keys into the face of a younger old-timer who eventually determines he's had enough of the old man.

BOOM — watch this right hook that lands clean:

Yes, those are keys being dangled in the face of the backwards hat guy. Notice how the old-timer presses forward just as backwards hat guy squares up.

What caused all this?

"I saw this fight start in the parking lot. I think that the older gentleman was crossing the street and the other dude was in a pick up truck and almost hit him so they started going back-and-forth about driving," a woman named Jamie Foster claimed on Facebook.

"They exchanged words and the guy in the truck pulled away. Dude in the truck must have parked the car and went in to find the dude to finish the fight. The older gentleman was calling him a coward for not getting out of the truck and fighting lol," she added.

Further down in the Facebook comments, Foster added that the "older dude was saying to get out of the car and the guy in truck pulled away."

Foster is positive these are the two guys who traded words in the parking lot.

Costco Customer Behavior Is A Real Issue; Take This To Sam's Club

Here at OutKick, we've tracked this subject rather extensively. Just back in October, shoppers at a Brooklyn, N.Y. Costco got into a fight over shopping carts. That incident ended with a customer getting knocked out.

READ: Fight At Brooklyn Costco Over Shopping Cart Ends In Knockout

If we go back to 2024, there was an ugly cart-ramming incident at a store. "F--- you," a male customer yelled at a woman as he rammed her cart. "You're going to lose that battle," he told her.