Costco Cart-Ramming Confrontation Video Sets Off Social Media

With Black Friday shopping tensions high and Costco membership numbers soaring, people are concerned over a cart-ramming video that has gone viral.

In the video that's circulating, a man hits the gas on his super-charged Costco cart and rams straight into a woman's shopping cart in what looks like a log jam outside the eggs and dairy section that the big box store has constructed in many of its stores.

"F-- you," the guy tells a woman as he hits the gas and rams her cart. "You're going to lose that battle," had adds as he, his cart and his service dog push through the crowded area and to the rear of the store.

Over on Costco Reddit, people have spent days trying to figure out why there was a log jam in this part of the store.

Please notice the guy carrying the four-dozen eggs from the eggs and dairy alcove. It's Thanksgiving week. People need their eggs and milk to make their pies and dough for their dinner rolls. That's what causes a bottleneck, especially in heavily-trafficked Costco stores.

If you notice, the guy has already picked up his milk. It appears he's ready to move along. The lady doesn't appear to have any dairy products, which tells me she might've been crossing the center line as Angry Costco Shopper was leaving.

BOOM — you have a confrontation.

"As a species…we are the absolute worst," a Reddit user chimed in.

Folks, you really need to learn better behavior if you're going to shop at Costco

Why the bad attitudes, folks? It's Costco. It's where suburbia goes to shop and feel good about our lives. It's where we shop to prove we're not poor like the people at Walmart.

It's time to start acting like you're not poor and flying Spirit or Frontier.

Go around. Avoid store stress points.

In my Costco, a stress point is the walking tacos, and big buckets of chili area where carts tend to bottle up as people try to figure out what they're going to have for family dinner nights.

Here's a Costco pro tip: Park your cart several aisles over and make the walk. DO NOT TAKE YOUR CART into stress points during high-volume shopping periods. Use your head. Park and walk. Take the stress out of your lives.

Should this guy have his membership revoked for such behavior?

It's not going to happen.

"He certainly wasn't reported yesterday that's for sure. None of the managers mentioned this all day. They were too focused on the giant lines out the door at opening and getting the pies out onto the floor. I highly doubt anyone brought this up to the on duty manager. If they did she didn't do anything about it," a Reddit user claiming to be an employee at that Costco reported on Wednesday.

Business is booming and Costco has bigger things to worry about.