Fight At Brooklyn Costco Over Shopping Cart Ends In Knockout

Don’t look now, but there are customers at Costco fighting again. They've moved on from trading punches over Pokémon cards to fighting over shopping carts.

It's a sad, but true turn of events for the once proud membership-based warehouse club. The location in Brooklyn is stocked floor to ceiling with products, but apparently doesn’t have enough shopping carts to go around.

This shortage turned into an argument in an aisle between two couples trying to get their hands on an unattended cart. At least one of the couples already had a full shopping cart, but needed the flatbed shopping cart to load up with even more stuff.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

The back and forth turned to pushing and shoving and then punches being thrown. Before all was said and done, one of the men involved in the altercation had been knocked out and was lying face down on a pallet.

The woman with the man who got dropped deserves a medal of honor or something. She never stopped her pursuit of that cart. She was standing on it at the beginning of the video, and she was blocking it from moving past her at the end of it.

She won. Because the man who threw the knockout punch and the woman with him gave up, left both carts behind and headed for the exits.

Costco’s Cart Shortage Turns Into a Combat Sport

The NYPD, reports ABC 7, says the violent altercation took place on Sunday just before 4 pm. They've seen the footage that made the rounds on social media and are still investigating. No arrests have been made.

The 42-year-old man on the receiving end of the punch that sent him face down on what appeared to be a pallet was treated for injuries to his forehead and eyelid.

Other Costco members, who normally look down upon this Walmart-style behavior, are placing some of the blame for the fight on the overcrowding at the location.

"There's a lot of tension here, from the parking lot to inside, it's like there's limited space there, it seems like there's limited resources, which is ironic, but I'm not terribly surprised," Yizhou Jiang told ABC 7.

Gary Mirabelle, another Costco member, said, "I see the frustration on the people's faces when they're shopping, too. It's tough to come here and shop and, you know, you want to get in, and you want to get out."

What is a person supposed to do, just let the cart go to someone else? How are you going to carry multiple cases of water and bulk sized products without a second cart?

So the man had to take a few punches and get knocked out. He and the woman with him ended up with the cart. That has to count for something.