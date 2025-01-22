Adults Lose Their Minds At Costco & Start Brawling Over Pokemon Cards... Again

Costco shoppers are at it again.

The latest in their quest to turn the membership warehouse club into the Spirit Airlines of big box stores features a fresh round of adults brawling over Pokémon cards.

Fighting with your fellow customers over Pokémon cards is a rite of passage, a part of the Costco shopping experience these days.

It's what sets the stores apart, as is dealing with cart ramming, crazy Karens roaming the aisles, and heated exchanges over parking spots. Toss the $1.50 hot dog and soda deal in there to bring it all together.

The blame for the latest round of adults running to the location of the Pokémon card display, with the limited number of sets available, and then going to war over them is on the Costco location.

They obviously learned nothing from other locations and are completely oblivious to the type of customers who are after these cards in the first place. These aren’t customers with any shame whatsoever.

Costco customers fight over Pokémon cards like an old school Black Friday

These customers will run through the store like jackasses, they will knock over TVs on the way, they will tear the display to shreds, and they will throw elbows at strangers to get their hands on these things.

For what reason? I have no idea. I can’t believe Pokémon cards are still a thing, let alone something that would cause one of those once glorious Black Friday-style fights to break out.

Yet, here we are. It's January 2025, and we've got several videos with millions of views proving that brawling at stores over a limited number of products is alive and well.

Jeff Bezos might have put a dent in the Black Friday fights. But they haven’t been entirely erased. The will among the people is still there.

If you bring newly released items in small quantities to your store, people will still freak out. They will also pay tribute to those simpler times when fighting with people hours after Thanksgiving was a much more common occurrence.