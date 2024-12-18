Costco Is Quickly Becoming The Spirit Airlines Of Big Box Stores

Costco is heading down a slippery slope that has the business looking more and more like the Spirit Airlines of the big box membership stores.

Most of you remember the ugly cart-ramming incident where things turned ugly outside the eggs and milk alcove where one member walking his emotional support dog told a woman "F--k you" as he pushed her cart backwards.

Now comes word of the Costco Karens and their agitation of a fellow member who's had enough of their s--t and he's hit his boiling point.

Is Costco the Spirit Airlines of the Big Box Store World?

While Costco was presented to society as the upscale version of Sam's Club, which attracts an upscale version of a Walmart shopper, it is Costco that is producing viral videos that look like they come from a Spirit Airlines gate.

You have people fighting in line for Costco gas. You have Costco members telling fellow members to speak English like a Spirit Airlines customer yelling at fellow customers on a flight.

You even have Canadians scrambling like maniacs for Pokemon tins.

People are even fighting in the parking lot over handicap spots.

This is the behavior you typically see out of Spirit passengers, but here we are, the old-school Costco customers who remember the glory years when the place wasn't a cesspool wondering where this all leads.

Why aren't we seeing this behavior from Sam's Club?

Is it time for an upscale version of Costco to emerge to rid the middle class of what has become of our beloved store? Is it time for Costco to raise the membership price to eliminate the trash? Should Costco have VIP hours for different tiered customers so we don't have to associate with the losers who are turning this franchise into a budget airline?

Let me know.

