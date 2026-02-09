Florida Bar Refuses To Show Bad Bunny Super Bowl Halftime Show—Customer Loses It, Goes On Rampage

When a Florida bar skipped Bad Bunny at halftime, one customer’s reaction went from annoyed to online nuclear in a hurry.

A Florida bar is now being targeted by an online mob because it refused to show the Bad Bunny Super Bowl halftime show.

The Zoo Club in St. Petersburg, Florida is at the center of the drama which erupted Sunday night when a customer posted a video of himself confronting the bar manager for refusing to show Bad Bunny's performance. Instead, the bar showed the Turning Point USA show.

"I came here for the halftime show. The whole experience. Why aren't you playing Bad Bunny?" the customer, Julio Santiago, asked the manager while recording the interaction.

"Because I put this halftime show on," the manager calmly responds while pointing to multiple TVs showing the TPUSA event.

Santiago, who says he's a Florida transplant, via New York City, didn't like the answer.

He continues to rail about the manager's decision while noting that he "shouldn't pay because I came here for the full experience."

Santiago had a hard time understanding that at The Zoo, they'll decide which halftime show to put on their TVs and last night, it was Kid Rock and some country singers. Tough luck, bro.

"This is the halftime show," the manager fired back. "It's called, ‘The Halftime Show.’"

When Santiago threatens to post the video on the Internet, the manager thanks the man and notes that it will lead to new customers. "You might get customers. You might lose a lot of customers because you might look like a racist," Santiago responds.

"Guess we'll see," the manager calmly fires back.

And with that, Santiago posted his video and his tolerant base went to work hammering The Zoo on review sites. "Rating down to a 2.6, damn you guys work fast," one of his tolerant supporters bragged.

"YELP rating down to 1.4. Who is the FAFO crew now," another wrote Monday afternoon.

Do bars have an obligation to tell you which Super Bowl show they'll be playing during future Super Bowls?

Imagine even thinking of a question like this 5-10 years ago, but here we are. The lesson seems to be, in a divided country, you might want to call ahead next year to see which halftime show the bar will be playing.

Lesson learned, Julio.