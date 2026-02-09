Amanda Vance's Super Bowl Halftime Video Sends The Unhinged LIBS Over The Edge, Mich Ultra's Commercial & MEAT

Amanda Vance just tried to watch an alternative Super Bowl halftime show while attending the Super Bowl.

There were small victories during the Super Bowl

First of all, we have to congratulate Great American Vern in the PnW whose Seahawks got him another Super Bowl title. I know he's down in Arizona with a tee time this morning smiling from ear-to-ear.

Super Bowl title: check.

Another day on the golf course with a chance to shoot in the 70s: check.

I can't wait to hear from Vern on his emotions after that winning that critical second Super Bowl title to put the Seahawks in elite NFL company.

See, this isn't hard. Go out and get Kurt Russell, whom the Boomers recognize, as your Pure Americana badass to be the tough guy. You take a pussy here like Greg and you toughen his ass up. Do you want to keep getting your ass kicked on the slopes, Greg?

No? Then harden up and stop paying for beers at the 19th hole or whatever they call the bar after you finish skiing.

I know all the social media heads are saying the Super Bowl commercials sucked, but I think this one was rather effective for Ultra.

— Greg in Little Rock observed:

Old screencaps favorite Brook Sill is in the Kurt Russell / Lewis Pullman Mich Ultra commercial for Superb Owl. It's the fifth story on her profile.

Great commercial - homage to Miracle, Karate Kid, Vision Quest, and others I'm probably missing.

The LIBS launched a filthy attack on Screencaps legend Amanda Vance over her halftime choice

All she tried to do was watch the alternative halftime show while attending the Super Bowl and it absolutely INFURIATED the lunatic LIBS. Influencer Amanda Vance, who has appeared on OutKick numerous times over the years, was in Santa Clara for the Super Bowl, but she wasn't in the mood to watch a Spanish-only — outside of whatever Lady Gaga was singing — show with dudes humping up against a truck that wasn't aimed at Vance.

Instead, she pulled out her phone and watched the Talking Points USA halftime show. Guess how that went over with the open-minded and inclusive LIBS.

How tolerant was the left to such an act? Here are just a couple of examples of how these maniacs reacted.

So much for the love and happiness I'm told Bad Bunny was singing about. "You're the reason men rape women btw," another maniac wrote to Vance in a direct message.

Did you see the North Dakota farmer in the Budweiser commercial with the bald eagle?

Again, this was another good one from Anheuser-Busch.

— Buckeyes fan Mike M. saw it:

Read more on Coleharbor, ND, farmer featured in Budweiser Super Bowl commercial at https://www.kfyrtv.com/2026/02/04/coleharbor-nd-farmer-featured-budweiser-super-bowl-commercial/

"It meant a lot to me that Budweiser wanted to get a real farmer, a real barley farmer from the plains of North Dakota, out to shoot a Super Bowl commercial," Fransen told KFYR. "It was just completely unexpected for me. And I had no idea what to expect on here. But to be able to be here on set and experience something like this for the first time was just kind of mind-blowing."

Were teenagers gambling on the Super Bowl?

I received this message from a member of the OutKick staff who went to a party in Tennessee. Remember what I was writing about last week?

— Anonymous OutKick employee:

Joe, at a Super Bowl party and the junior in high school was talking about how he and all his buddies gamble on DK and FanDuel. Literally all of them.

Kinsey:

I guess we're nearing the it's very common stage for high schooners to be gambling on the Super Bowl and sports in general.

This seems extreme

What's the buy-in for such a league? I'd rather get a tattoo and I absolutely hate the thought of getting a tattoo.

The state of golf course maintenance and the introduction of robot mowers

— Guy G. sells industrial leaf blowers to golf courses. He knows this world:

I’m back from the Golf Industry Show in Orlando, and the robots are taking over. Every major mower company is pushing GPS, and it works. Course Superintendents are telling me that some courses are down to 5 employees. They press ‘Go’, and the greens, fairways and even bunkers are set. Positive, ball washers are full, garbage is empty, and flowers look good.



Even had an automation company approach me about putting our blowers on their equipment.



Because the major mowers are doing it, so is every small guy. Husqvarna is making a move in the industry as well, with automation. Big push, as they work to become a player in golf.



Baroness came in big again. They may become the #3 golf mower by the end of the year, after Deere and Toro.



Big money being spent this year in golf. Your courses should be looking great!

Are the Spaniards soft?

— Mike T. has been mentioning to me that the Spaniards seem to be really into mowing right now. Then he saw this in Cudillero, Spain:

https://traftonsolympicadventure.wordpress.com/2026/02/09/2-7-2026-2-9-2025-cudillero-spain/

This guy isn't soft. He's actually getting the job done like a real man. The only problem is that he's doing it on Saturday. I need to create a Spanish TNML sticker to get these guys with the program:

A report from the Wasted Management Open

— Great American Bo T. stopped by the tourney:

Joe, it was a great day at the WM yesterday. I think I saw every category of IG model…Classics (a little past their prime but still meeting the standard), Apex IGs (a lot of there were headed to the ticketed suites), Aspirings (you can see the talent, not quite there yet), and the Pretenders (no description needed). It’s all about the viral pics and showing up their competition. Enjoyable none the less…even a fat man can look at the menu.

Hung out at the Patriot Outpost for most of the morning. It has a decent view of 17 green and all of 18. The USO puts on a spread for vets there (2 free beers and lunch)…really appreciate them and the organizers for that.

Walked almost the entire course. Place was packed but it’s actually pretty quiet back on 13 and 14 (far end of the course). Saw Scheffler and Speith birdie 10 then headed out.

Did not even try to get into 16..the line was insane. The pro tip there is to know somebody or some company that has a suite. Not worth running there (at my age anyway) when they open the gates at 7am for one of the public seats.

Really enjoyed going (will go back next year). Now it’s on to spring training baseball and golf 2-3 times a week. Life in the VOTS doesn’t suck. GBA Bo in AZ

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :