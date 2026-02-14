Five Power Ballads To Set The Mood This Valentine's Day

Bust out your lighters and grab your spandex, everybody!

Much to the chagrin of my loving wife, I almost forgot that today was Valentine's Day.

She's in for a real treat when she finds out the big day falls on the Super Bowl next year, but I digress.

It's easy to become cynical about a day like Valentine's Day once you get a little older, so if you're one of those V-Day deniers, here are a few of my favorite power ballads to help get you in the mood for some romance.

The 1980s gave us some of the best music history has to offer, and one of the best (or worst, depending on who you ask) advents of the decade of decadence was the power ballad.

So, bust out those lighters and grab your favorite pair of spandex pants, because it's time to pay homage to the 80s once again.

5. "I'll Be Alright Without You" - Journey (1986)

Probably not the Journey song you were expecting, but this lesser-known gem from their 1986 album Raised On Radio delivers the bittersweet vibes without going too over the top or getting too saccharine (looking at you, "Open Arms").

It's technically a breakup song, but Steve Perry's powerhouse vocal performance coupled with Neal Schonn's understated guitar work makes this a lovesick staple for anyone celebrating their V-Day alone.

Can't forget about our single people on a day like today!

Just one play through of this power ballad will have you feeling like it's the '80s, and you just got rejected for your senior prom all over again.

4. "Rhythm Of Love" - Scorpions (1988)

You may not think of a bunch of German metalheads as the kind of people who could deliver the soundtrack to your Valentine's Day, but the Scorpions aren't your typical rockers from the Rhineland.

Their 1988 hit-single "Rhythm Of Love" is a groovy power ballad with some sultry guitar work and some suggestive – albeit a little vulgar at times – lyrics ("Exploding shot of pleasure / Is what I've got for you").

Singer Klaus Meine's smokey vocals really compliment the sensual nature of the tune, and although it's technically a ballad, "Rhythm Of Love" still has some of the metal undertones that Scorpions fans will love.

Long live the Scorps!

3. "Headed For A Heartbreak" - Winger (1988)

Oh dear, another breakup song!

When Winger burst onto the hair metal scene in the late '80s, their blend of guitar wizardry, courtesy of Reb Beach, and pop sensibilities made them a hit with both headbangers and chicks alike.

It didn't hurt that singer/bassist Kip Winger fit the mold of a hair metal heartthrob, and they hit the ground running with their self-titled debut in 1988, which featured the monster power ballad, "Headed For A Heartbreak."

The song offers up some delicious '80s cheese, complete with an earworm of a synth riff and a two-minute-long shred fest of an outro that is equal parts overindulgent and awesome.

The music video is equally cheesy, featuring wind machines, slow-motion and black-and-white shots, and a drowning protagonist storyline.

Don't worry, I've seen this video more than a dozen times and I still don't get it, but it was the '80s so they get a pass.

2. "Why Can't This Be Love" - Van Halen (1986)

When Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth exited the group in the summer of 1985, many fans were skeptical that the band could continue their run of dominance with new frontman Sammy Hagar in the fold.

It didn't help that their first single with their new leading man, "Why Can't This Be Love," was a tonal departure from anything off of their previous records, eschewing the fretboard pyrotechnics Eddie Van Halen had been known for in favor of sappy lyrics and a keyboard-dominant soundscape.

While "Why Can't This Be Love" will never be mistaken for something off of Fair Warning, it's still a great and catchy ballad that showcases the band's range and Hagar's vocal prowess.

Any Valentine's Day playlist isn't complete without this Van Hagar staple, and although it's not one of my favorite songs of theirs, I still enjoy it and revisit it frequently nonetheless.

1. "Hysteria" - Def Leppard (1987)

When it comes to '80s power ballads, English hard rock group Def Leppard practically wrote the book on the subject.

I probably could've picked a number of songs off of their seminal 1987 mega-hit Hysteria, but I think the title track represents the zenith of Def Leppard's run of power ballads.

It has everything a power ballad fan could ask for: cool arpeggiated chords, perfectly harmonized vocals, a tasteful guitar solo, and longing yet completely nonsensical lyrics.

Many of the more hardcore fans took umbrage with Def Leppard's softening in the late '80s, and this song is probably ground zero in that regard, but it's a damn good power ballad, and there are plenty of B-sides on Hysteria that deliver the hard rock goodness that early Leppard is known for.

"Hysteria" is a nearly perfect power ballad and has earned its spot at the top of my list.

What are some of your favorite power ballads to revisit on Valentine's Day? Email me at austin.perry@outkick.com and let me know.