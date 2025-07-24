Preview Drops For New Horror Movie, And It's Surprisingly Good After Disaster Original: WATCH

Is "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" actually going to be good?

Basic info:

Plot: One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike (Josh Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Elizabeth Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades.

Cast: Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail and Piper Rubio

Release date: Dec. 5, 2025

Source material: "Five Nights at Freddy's" video game series.

New "Five Nights at Freddy's 2" preview released.

Now, I have to start off by saying "Five Nights at Freddy's" - which came out in 2023 - is one of the worst movies I've ever seen.

The promo material was outstanding. I was amped up and excited to see it. However, it was a complete and total dud. It felt like a bait-and-switch, and the ending was comically stupid.

I had zero interest in seeing the sequel……right up until I saw the trailer released Thursday. It's surprisingly captivating. Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I really hope I'm not being set up for disappointment again with the "Five Nights at Freddy's" franchise. I already went through it once.

I don't want to do it again. Yet, I can't help but feel like I'm being pulled right back in because this preview is awesome.

It's more or less perfectly summed up by the video below.

What's crazy is that was a box office success. It made a staggering $291,493,620 around the globe. People bought tickets, which is why we're getting a sequel.

Let's just hope there are significant improvements from the trash experience I was personally forced to endure the first time around.

You can see "Five Nights at Freddy's" in theaters on December 5th. Will you be checking it out? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.