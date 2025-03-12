Firecracker Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Discovers Sad Truth About Joe Biden, Confirming What We All Suspected

Alina Habba – Donald Trump's firecracker lawyer who now works as special counselor to our great president – has finally found Joe BIden's fake Oval Office room he used to virtue-signal his tuchus off for four miserable years.

Like bigfoot, we all knew it existed. We just hadn't found it … until now. While Trump and Elon were shopping for Teslas yesterday, Alina put on her detective hat and started searching for clues.

Alas, by nightfall, our girl found it. It's real. It exists. And, it's so lame.

Sure, the Dems might think they have the upper hand right now because stocks are sinking like the Titanic, but they don't. They never will. Never, ever, ever, ever. Not when you had a sitting president give press conferences and holding virtual summits from a fake room.

You never recover from this:

Alina Habba cracks the code!

My God. For starters, how hot is Alina Habba? I know Trump has a crack team of hot AND smart women backing him this term, but Alina probably bats leadoff for the squad, right? Either that, or she's in the four-hole just driving in runs and cranking moonshots.

Absolute pistol. Glad she's on our team.

Second off … remember this silly little room the previous administration just weirdly used, even though … they had access to the actual Oval Office? I never understood it, frankly. They'd set Joe up in this fake room with fake walls and fake signs, and nobody ever really figured out why. Pretty sure this is where he got his first of 7 COVID shots. True story.

Alina thinks it was for the teleprompter. I'd assume they have those in the actual Oval Office, though, so I'm still a bit confused. Weird.

But, of course, the last administration was full of weird crap. Again, I know the Dems think they're having a great week because our economy ain't doing too hot (they don't understand that this is all part of the plan, by the way, but that's another story), but I promise you, America would rather a volatile Wall Street than this.

We made it clear last November, and we stand by it today.

Thanks for finding the room, Alina! Disgratz!