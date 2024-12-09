Alina Habba Triggers Libs With Her Holiday Dress, Johnny Manziel's B-Day Shower With Josie & Giants Flasher!

We've got so much to cover today I don't even know where to begin. Seriously.

Some days, the #content for this award-winning class is hard to come by. I search and search and search all day, just to come up with some stupid Jennifer Aniston post that inevitably pisses you all off.

But she's hot, so it works. Woke, but hot.

Other days, I need to beg the school to give me an extended class because there truly isn't enough time or space to fit it all in (hey NOW!).

Today is one of those days, which isn't all that surprising. It's December, not July. The #content is FLOWING like red wine right now. It's coming so fast and so furious, I woke up with a SPINNING head this morning.

Let's spin the hell out of this dreidel and get a big second-week-of-December going.

Welcome to a Monday Nightcaps – the one where we welcome Alina Habba BACK to class and BACK to the White House. What a way to start the week!

What else? I've got a flashing Giants fan (!!!), Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco working in a shower, Riley Gaines basking in the red wave, and Nightcaps OG Ashley ShahAhmadi went mega-viral over the weekend.

Everyone and their mother was turned on, but anyone who follows OutKick wasn't surprised. She made a cameo around these parts last spring.

Remember, we set the trends, we don't follow them.

OK, grab you whatever you need to get through the final hour of the work day, and settle in for a frantic Monday 'Cap!

This Alabama AD is a piece of work

I've decided to spin the wheel and start on … the college football playoff! They got it right. All of it.

This time last year, I was Alabama's biggest fanboy after the FSU folks were up in arms over their awful backup QB not getting a spot in the playoffs.

This year? I'm doing a 180. All the bitching from the SEC contingent – mainly Alabama – has to stop. Just does. It's beneath you. It's too much.

Like, what are we doing here?

Thank God for Community Notes. This is perfect. What a load of nonsense from Greg here. Just embarrassing.

Don't give me a strength of schedule rant when you lost to Vanderbilt for the first time in a billion years and to the worst Oklahoma team in my lifetime. Sorry, doesn't work like that.

If SMU got boat-raced Saturday, I could see ‘Bama sneaking in. And I would’ve understood. But the ‘Stangs fought their tails off and nearly won a ballgame on a weekend Alabama wasn’t playing, because they lost to … Vanderbilt and Oklahoma.

You don't get to lose to stinky SEC teams and cry foul. Nick Saban would never.

PS: Nick constantly working in the word "shit" on College GameDay has easily been my favorite development of 2024:

The #content did it again this weekend

The best. Nick has been a home run for GameDay, which isn't all that surprising, but even I've been a bit shocked to see how well he's acclimated to the new job.

And by the way, he's right – on both accounts. The flag-planting stuff is nonsense and has been since the wokes freaked out about it last month. I'd rather the NCAA focus less on that, and more on, I don't know, targeting penalties? Those bug the hell out of me, especially when they come with a suspension.

I reckon they could also focus a little more on the NIL spiraling out of control, but that box has already been opened, and I don't see it closing any time soon (ever).

OK, let's get to the best of the rest from a weekend of #content so loaded, your liberal aunt fainted:

Alina, Riley & what a birthday post from Johnny Manziel!

Whew. What a weekend. Couple notes …

1. Look at who went mega-viral on Saturday! Ashley ShahAhmadi, otherwise known as the Bally Sports girl from last spring who had America hooked for the start of baseball season. I wrote about it then, and the rest of the country finally caught up over the weekend.

We lead, boys and girls.

2. Airport beer at 6 a.m.? Absolutely. I pumped out my list of top beer drinking opportunities last week in my power rankings class (two doors down the hall, on the left!) and completely forgot about the airport beer. That one absolutely belongs on the Mount Rushmore. All bets are off when you're traveling. It's the Wild Wild West.

3. The story (rumor) about the Giants OnlyFans flasher is an all-timer. No idea if it's true, but I'm all for it.

And how about GameDay legend Jake Olson checking in?? Remember this iconic moment?

God, I love Corso. Missed him Saturday. (Probably) gonna miss him next year.

OK, rapid-fire time because I've got a yard to mow. It's been a month, after all.

First up? Welcome back to class, Alina Habba!!!

My God. Say what you want about Trump, but no president in the history of time has assembled a more loaded cabinet. This is like the Eagles 2011 dream team. Let's hope it goes a little smoother, though.

Next? Final nail in the Libs' coffin, by the way, would be to put Riley and Danica in some sort of leadership role overseeing women's sports.

And I'm only half-joking:

Amen, sister. We're five weeks out. Hold on tight, we're almost there!

Finally … in honor of the college football playoff kicking off next week, let's check in with a legend of the game who would've 100% won a title under this format:

Ah. True love!

Glad Johnny Manziel and Josie Canseco found each other last spring, and glad they're still going strong today.

Happy holidays, you two!

OK, that's it for today. Let's go have a big week.

See you Wednesday.

