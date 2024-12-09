Model Claims New York Giants Player Gave Her Free Tickets To Sunday's Game To Have Her Flash His Opponents

Model and content creator Ava Louise put her boob flashing heroics to use Sunday at MetLife Stadium. She says she was called upon to do so by an unnamed New York Giants player.

After repeatedly flashing the portal and a Trump rally, she says a member of the Giants anonymously reached out to her on OnlyFans. He offered free tickets if she would attend Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints and use her flashing skills to distract his opponents.

In a screenshot Ava shared of the alleged exchange, the unknown player writes, "Hey sexy, got those 2 free tickets to the game if you do me a solid and flash the saints to distract them."

When she replies, asking how he has two free tickets to the game, he tells her, "I play for the giants, I gotchu."

He refused to identify himself and Ava went to the game in Giants gear. She flashed her boobs then turned the attention she received into some free advertising for her OnlyFans.

Ava Louise enjoyed the career perk, but unfortunately wasn’t able to lead the Giants to victory

The boob flash itself went largely unnoticed at the game and, despite the valiant effort on her part, Ava didn’t help the home team win the game. The Saints left the stadium with a distraction-free 14-11 win.

Unlike the Giants, the win kept the Saints' slim playoff hopes alive.

Ava pointed to the alleged request from an anonymous player as one of the perks of her chosen profession. A 2-11 record didn't deter her from showing support for the Giants as she did.

If this exchange with a player did actually happen, and it wasn’t simply an orchestrated stunt by Ava Louise, you can’t blame him for trying. You've got two wins on the season, there's nothing to play for.

Making a call to an OnlyFans model to flash her boobs isn’t the worst idea. If nothing else, you know Ava isn’t opposed to whipping them out and will deliver some entertainment.