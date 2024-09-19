Portal Flashing Content Creator Ava Louise Flashes Boobs At Trump Rally

Self-described boob flashing hero and content creator Ava Louise is back with another one of her heroic acts. She was in attendance at Donald Trump's rally at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island when she introduced the crowd to her efforts to raise funds for the former president.

Months after shutting down the portal between New York City and Dublin, Ireland by flashing her boobs, the 26-year-old stood up during the rally and flashed her boobs towards Trump, grabbing the attention of many in attendance as she did so. Just like that, the OnlyFans model raised awareness for "Tits for Trump."

There didn't appear to be many complaints from those in attendance, but a cop who witnessed the stunt wasn't having any of it. He removed Ava and her boyfriend from their seats. That wasn't all. According to Ava, he wanted to charge her with a crime.

"The cops were trying to CHARGE ME," she told the NY Post before adding that the police "were super angry" about her boob flashing stunt.

Thankfully, the Secret Service didn't see it as being quite as serious of a situation as the cops at the rally did. According to Ava, they were able to convince the cop to allow her and her boyfriend to leave without any further problems.

Although, as Clay points out, charges would have set the stage for "the greatest presidential pardon ever."

Ava Louise went to the Trump rally with the goal of using her boob flashing stunt to raise awareness for her fundraising efforts

A video posted on Ava's Instagram Story appears to confirm this version of events. A man who appears to be a member of some sort of law enforcement agency can be heard saying, "Just leave… Great set, good for you, bro."

Ava says that immediately after leaving she donated money to Trump and hopes to hear from his campaign. She says she's been using her content recently to raise money for him. The entrepreneur gets the fellow entrepreneur.

"I make 100K a month now after [flashing the portal] and I’m trying to make 500K off my Trump-themed content to give to Donald," she told The Post. "It’s called Tits for Trump."

Her approach is simple and one that she relates to the former president. She added, "I sell pictures of my boobs, he sells the American dream. I relate to him on that level."

Prior to her untimely exit from the rally, Ava enjoyed what she witnessed and her interactions with the attendees. She was welcomed with open arms, something she didn't expect, although she seems to know the reason, "one thing’s for sure, boobs are bipartisan."