Portal Flashing Content Creator Strikes Again, This Time In Philly, Calls Her Boobs Gen Z's Statue Of Liberty

If there's a portal or a Trump rally that needs to be flashed by boobs, Ava Louise has you covered. The content-creating influencer is not afraid to step up and play the role of hero if need be.

After shutting down the portal between New York and Dublin and being kicked out of a Trump rally for flashing her boobs, she made her way to the recently opened portal in Philadelphia's Love Park.

Ava's early morning stunt was seen by park employees who, she says, eventually chased her out. This she promises won't be the last time her boobs make an appearance on the portal.

She plans to travel wherever it goes. She told the NY Post, "The name Ava Louise and portal now co-exist, so I will continue to follow it on its journey around the world."

So much for setting goals for yourself being a thing of the past. Ava is proof that it's alive and well. She selected the early morning so that Poland and Dublin "could get a prime view this time."

Ava Louise is making some huge claims about her boobs after her latest portal flashing stunt

Goal oriented and a giver. This is more than a stunt for Ava Louise, it's an opportunity. An opportunity she's not going to let pass her by.

"Guess after I pulled the stunt in NYC, they put [in] some anti-boob AI," she said. "The portal and I are a package deal — wherever it goes, my boobs go."

These aren't just any boobs after all. These are quite possibly the most famous pair in the world. Ava knows this, and she's taking that responsibility seriously.

"I think my boobs are like an American monument at this point, like the Capitol building. They’re international — possibly the most famous boobs in the world," she admitted.

"My boobs are Gen Z’s Statue of Liberty."

Ava Louise has certainly come along way since her "coronavirus challenge" days.