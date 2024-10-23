Philadelphia TV Station Put A Cardboard Cutout Of An Anchor On The Street & Someone Started Grinding On It

Philadelphia had its own portal go live this week in LOVE Park. In honor of that, a local TV station decided to do a social experiment with a cardboard cutout of one of their anchors to see how well it fared out in public.

What could go wrong? Well, as the social experiment proved, there are a few things that can take place when you set up a cardboard cutout for the folks in Philly to interact with.

The cutout of the anchor was set up on a sidewalk near some benches with a camera catch

ing everything the cutout encountered in the City of Brotherly Love.

Sometime during the experiment, the cutout had a life vest put on it. The life vest turned out to be the least of the cardboard cutout's problems. A jogger passing by punched it in the face, knocking it over.

The cardboard cutout of the face of another anchor then had an elbow dropped on it. But nothing could prepare anyone for what one of Philly's finest decided to do. After patiently waiting his turn, the man started grinding on the cutout.

If not for a perfectly timed passing bus, there's no telling what else would have been caught on camera. The lesson here is that the public cannot be trusted with a portal.

But that's a lesson that should have already been learned when New York was forced to shut their portal down due to inappropriate behavior, including an influencer flashing her boobs.

There could be an argument made that flashing one's boobs is a perfectly acceptable use for a portal, but nonetheless, the public can't be trusted to be on their best behavior.

They can’t even pull that off with a cardboard cutout. As for Philly's portal, it's open 24/7 and is connected to three different cities around the world with more on the way.

The livestream rotates every three minutes between Dublin, Ireland, Vilnius, Lithuania, and Lublin, Poland. What could possibly go wrong?

Good luck keeping the portal up and running without any issues in the City of Brotherly Love.