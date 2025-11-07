The Filthy Lefties Attack Melania Trump, Crazy Katie Couric & Sydney Sweeney Sends The Libs A Christmas Card

Here we are. We made it … again! The Libs let us get to another Friday. First Friday of November. We're all still trying to wipe off the stench of last night's game – quite possibly the worst Thursday night game I've ever seen, which is saying something – but that's why this class was made.

To help you, and me, leave our problems at the door and have a big day. That's what we're gonna do right now. We go big. Let's roll.

Welcome to a Friday Nightcaps – the one where the LIBS attack First Lady Melania Trump after a dominant performance at last night's Patriot Awards.

What else? I've got the best of the rest from a loaded week of #content, I had a realization about Sydney Sweeney this morning, and I CANNOT get enough of Dan Z's big night with the Michigan mob. What a moment. What a picture. I can't believe these people exist.

Oh yeah! Maybe we'll welcome ex-Marshall volleyballer Kayla Simmons back to class today for the first time in a while. We'll see.

Grab you something bittersweet, chocolately and filled with almonds for National Bittersweet Chocolate With Almonds Day, and settle in for a Friday 'Cap!

Sydney Sweeney is invading my timeline

Mount Rushmore of … you know what? Forget it. I don't have that in me today. No disrespect to National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day, but that one feels like a bit of a stretch. Even for this class.

Moving on …

Sydney Sweeney is dominating my Twitter algo today. Just dominating it. And her boobs have NOTHING to do with any of it! It got me thinking this morning … is this Sid the Kid's biggest ‘moment’ yet?

For a year now, the Libs just assumed we gravitated towards Sydney because she was a hot blonde girl with huge boobs. And, that's partly true. It certainly doesn't hurt. But that's only ever been part of the story.

We gravitate towards her because she just doesn't care what the insufferable mob says, or does, or wants HER to say or do. She doesn't care.

That exhausting GQ mouthpiece you see in the video above tried everything she could to get Sydney Sweeney to apologize for being white, and she just wasn't having it. And you don't see that anymore! That's why we're all so enamored by it.

Hollywood is full of exhausting, virtue-signaling, full-of-shit Libs who don't mean half of what they say. They say it because they want to sound as progressive as possible to appease the 1 percent.

Sydney ain't bending the knee. She's so perfectly disgusted and annoyed by this utterly ridiculous question – both in substance and the phrasing of it – that she can't help but stare a hole through this girl's brain. She looks like she's about to murder someone. It's perfect.

We knew she had the boobs. Buddy, we KNEW. But I didn't realize she had the brains, too. That's a lethal 1-2 punch. The Libs are toast.

And that's my Ted Talk for today!

What a week of #content!

From Keith D:

Damn dude. Talk about a bomb drop! Everyone else at Outkick should take the rest of this Friday off, because you slayed it. Love your content brother. It's can't miss stuff.

Thanks, Keith! Who knew a Sydney Sweeney column on a Friday morning that didn't feature one picture of her boobs would gain so much traction? And the WOKES like to say OutKick readers only care about one thing.

Think again!

And, from Brad S:

You have to play the whole GQ interview. The clip you have is edited, but the whole interview is a masterclass on how to deal with the drive-by media.

Thanks, Brad! No problem.

In fact, let's allow the full interview to bat leadoff as we run through the best #content from a big week:

Katie, TNF & Dan!

What a week. Slow start, but y'all ended it with a bang. Well done. Couple thoughts …

1. Melania was named Patriot of the Year last night. No idea what that means – and I probably should, given it was a Fox award – but I'm obviously all in. I can't believe the Libs are trying to pit her against Zohan's wife. Come on. That's like putting that poor team with only five players that went down 72-0 earlier this week on the floor. Mismatch of the year.

2. Farewell, Nancy Pelosi! I'm gonna miss your stock tips. Someone needs to hire her in the private sector STAT.

3. Good to see Brylie St. Clair, the World's Hottest Pro Softballer as named by OutKick, score an endorsement deal in her retired life. Look out, Paige!

4. Last night's game was truly the worst thing I've ever watched.

Let's use that to help us rapid-fire this Friday class into a big Friday night:

I've watched a lot of bad TNF games over the years. Frankly, it's a tradition at this point. They've gotten so much better since their early days, but buddy, last night brought me BACK.

Is Bo Nix a fraud? He might be a fraud, and that hurts me because he's my fantasy QB. But my God, he might stink. Pray for Al & Kirk!

And, of course, Kirk's insufferable dog:

Good God. No comment. Moving on …

… to someone even MORE insufferable!

Katie Couric!!! There's a name I haven't heard in quite some time. Matt Lauer and Katie were so good back in the day. We all know what happened to Matt. But Katie? What a fall from grace. She's got TDS. Sad. Her, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford.

Not a great week.

PS: Oh, really, Katie? You've just now decided to stop being impartial? Sure thing, dummy!

Okeedokee! More Al Roker, less Katie Couric!

Finally, before we end the day with Kayla Simmons, I want to give Dan Z a shout out. I need this picture on a T-shirt TODAY:

Dan has a truly awful beat here at OutKick. And by that, I mean that while I get to write about hot girls and mock the Libs all day, Dan covers the important things, like dudes beating the piss out of women on the court.

He does the dirty work, and last night he went up against several Michigan LIBS at a high school volleyball game. I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy, but he went into the lion's den and made it out alive.

Good work, Dan. What a picture. What a moment. What a shirt.

"May you have the confidence of a mediocre white man."

Amazing.

Take us home, Kayla. AKA a REAL volleyball player.

See y'all Monday.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

You taking Melania over the new First Lady of NYC? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.







