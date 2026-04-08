Shot Down Fighter Jet Crew Member Reportedly Used Shocking Item To Signal Rescue Team

The F-15 WSO was on the run for two days after his fighter jet was shot down.

The F-15 WSO who was on the run in Iran used a very…..unusual item to flag down help.

An F-15 was shot down in Iran late last week as the war continued to rage against the regime. A ceasefire has since been reached. The pilot was quickly rescued by American forces.

The WSO, who sits in the back seat controlling the weapons, was not immediately found. He was on the run for his life in Iran for roughly 48 hours.

He was brought back to safety after a joint special operations rescue mission was launched Saturday. He was officially confirmed rescued on Saturday night in America.

F-15 crew member used his underwear to flag down rescue forces

Some details are out about the rescue mission, while many are being kept secret from the public to protect tactics, techniques and procedures.

What we do know is that a lot of aircraft and operators were involved, aircraft had to be blown up at a makeshift airfield and there were significant Iranian forces hot on the WSO's trail.

However, the latest detail that's come out might be the best…..by far.

The High Side's Jack Murphy, who was the first to report the rescue, and Sean Naylor reported that the WSO used his American-flag themed underwear to flag down the rescue team.

Yes, you read that right. He took off his boxers and waved it around to flag down the men coming to extract him from Iran.

Below is a photo of Iranian forces with underwear perfectly matching Murphy and Naylor's description.

I realize I'm not the only one saying this, but the movie about this situation is going to be absolutely epic. Let's run down the checklist of what happened:

F-15 shot down

Pilot and WSO eject and immediately start evading.

Massive rescue operation secures the pilot.

WSO is missing and on the run in Iran.

Second rescue operation launched with Tier One operators and overwhelming airpower.

WSO uses American flag-themed underwear to get the attention of the rescue team.

Pilot extracted, planes blown up and the team made it home safe.

I'm not sure who will be cast to play the WSO and pilot, but I know for damn sure the movie is going to be awesome. Of course, it won't be nearly as insane as the real thing, but I bet it will still be an unreal viewing experience.

Overall, I want to give a huge shoutout to everyone involved with the operation to bring the pilot and WSO home. Makes me incredibly proud to be an American. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.