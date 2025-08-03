Evidently This Woman Would Like Her Amazon Packages To Be Delivered Without The Driver Peeing On Her House

Some people want to have Amazon package delivered without their houses being used as bathrooms.

Some people are truly never happy, are they? At the top of that list are the people who want their packages delivered by Amazon insanely fast, but don’t want their houses or yards to be used as toilets.

I bet they don’t want Jeff Bezos to be a billionaire or spend tens of millions of dollars on a destination wedding attended by celebrities either.

Is it too much to ask to allow your delivery driver the courtesy of using the area outside your garage door to relieve themselves? I don’t think so.

Do you want your package on your doorstep within hours of ordering it on an app or not? The rain is going to wash it away anyway.

There's no need to grab your phone and throw accusations around on TikTok about what your Amazon delivery driver may or may not have done on the side of your house.

That's exactly what one California woman, who evidently wants her packages to be delivered without pee on the side of her house, did.

I don’t see any evidence of the delivery driver being caught in the act. How do we even know that's the work of a human? That could be dog pee.

I'm not convinced that just because the video tags Amazon and asks them to "please thank your driver for peeing outside our garage door" that the delivery driver is to blame.

But as you've probably gathered by now, I'm going to chalk this up to part of the delivery process. There have been several reports of alleged bathroom break issues involving Amazon and their drivers.

If you continue to use their services, then it's on you if there's a little pee that shows up on the side of your house. Just be glad it wasn’t number two or stick with a service that likes losing money paying people to use the bathroom.